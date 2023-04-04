CAIR to Release New Civil Rights Report and Critical Update on Federal Government Watchlists

Expert analysis of the leaked watchlist copies reveals that almost all records in the combined watchlists are of Muslims

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 11, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, plans to release its annual civil rights report at a news conference in its Capitol Hill headquarters in Washington, D.C.

That release will include a special presentation from the CAIR Legal Defense Fund revealing worrying findings concerning the government watchlist system, such as expert analysis of the leaked watchlist copies showing that almost all records in the combined watchlists are of Muslims.

Titled "Progress in the Shadow of Prejudice," the report documents a new trend in total complaints to CAIR offices nationwide involving a range of discrimination cases. CAIR's new civil rights report examines this new trend and details the various lived experiences of Islamophobia in the United States last year. The report will offer multiple recommendations for public officials to take in light of new data findings.

A special presentation by the CAIR Legal Defense Fund will introduce new findings concerning the government watchlist system after a data analysis study was conducted by an independent team of statisticians. CAIR Legal Defense Fund will present the results of the investigation and call attention to its implications for the ongoing occurrence of the government watchlist system.

To obtain an embargoed copy of the report, media professionals may email: [email protected]

WHAT: News Conference to Launch CAIR's 2023 Civil Rights Report and Watchlist Update

WHO: CAIR National Deputy Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell; CAIR Research and Advocacy Director Corey Saylor; Zanah Ghalawanji, Staff Attorney, CAIR Legal Defense Fund; Hannah Mullen, Staff Attorney, CAIR Legal Defense Fund; Ammar Ansari, CAIR Research and Advocacy Coordinator

WHEN: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 12 P.M. ET

WHERE: Press Conference Room at 453 New Jersey Ave., S.E. Washington, D.C 20003.

CONTACT: CAIR Research and Advocacy Director Corey Saylor, 202-384-8857, [email protected]; CAIR Research and Advocacy Coordinator Ammar Ansari, 202-742-6410, [email protected]; CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, [email protected]; Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, [email protected]; CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, [email protected]

LIVESTREAM: https://www.facebook.com/CAIRNational

