CAIR to Release Report Showing 'Concrete Evidence' That Trump's Muslim Ban Resulted in Islamophobic Discrimination, Violence

CAIR's 2018 civil rights report will outline hundreds of anti-Muslim bias incidents in 2017 and indicate how many were related to the Trump administration's unconstitutional "Muslim Ban" executive orders. The new report, titled "Targeted," will also document the increase in anti-Muslim bias incidents and hate crimes in 2017 over the previous year.

WHAT: CAIR New Conference to Release 2018 Civil Rights Report

WHEN: Monday, April 23, 11 a.m.

WHERE: CAIR's Capitol Hill Headquarters, 453 New Jersey Avenue, SE, Washington, DC, 20003

CONTACT: CAIR Research and Advocacy Department Coordinator Zainab Arain, 202-742-6410, zarain@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

[MEDIA NOTE: CAIR's news conference will be live-streamed on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CAIRNational - A number of CAIR chapters nationwide will hold similar news conferences in their local areas. To find out if there is a news conference in your area, contact the nearest CAIR chapter. Go to: https://www.cair.com/cair-chapters.html ]

"This administration's targeting of the American Muslim community and of other minority communities is very clear and should shock the conscience of all Americans," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

He said the anti-Muslim hate incidents documented in CAIR's report are an indictment of the Trump administration's unconstitutional policies.

CAIR said it has witnessed an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

Community members are being urged to report any bias incidents to police and to CAIR's Civil Rights Department at 202-742-6420 or by filing a report at: http://www.cair.com/report

CAIR launched an app to share critical "know your rights" information and to simplify the process to report hate crimes and bias incidents. CAIR is urging American Muslims and members of other minority groups to download the app and utilize this resource to stay informed and empowered.

For a quick download of CAIR's civil rights app, click here: http://www.cair.com/app

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

