CAIR Welcomes Appeals Court Decision on Islamophobe Laura Loomer's Anti-CAIR Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today welcomed the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals affirming the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by anti-Muslim right-wing activist Laura Loomer and her company Illoominate Media against CAIR.

CAIR says it will now seek its legal costs from Loomer.

READ THE COURT'S RULING:

https://www.cair.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/CAIRvLoomerRuling.pdf

Last year, the district court dismissed both CAIR and CAIR-Florida from Loomer's "nonsensical" lawsuit. Loomer had alleged—based on a prank that had long since been revealed not to be true—that CAIR had persuaded Twitter to ban the Islamophobic failed Congressional candidate from Twitter.

CAIR Defeats Anti-Muslim Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer in Court

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cair-defeats-anti-muslim-conspiracy-theorist-laura-loomer-in-court-300962414.html

SEE: "Federal Court Rules That Anti-Muslim Activist Laura Loomer Fraudulently Joined CAIR-Florida in Lawsuit"

https://www.cair.com/federal_court_rules_that_anti_muslim_activist_laura_loomer_fraudulently_joined_cair_florida_in_lawsuit

In a per curium opinion, the court wrote:

"[E]ven if [CAIR] instructed Twitter to ban her account, it did not tortiously interfere with a business relationship because Loomer did not have legal or contractual rights in the continued use of her account."

The Court also affirmed the dismissal of CAIR-Florida, noting that Loomer and her company "already admitted that they do not know of any underlying facts that would make CAIR-Florida liable for Twitter's ban of Loomer's account."

In a statement, CAIR National Litigation Director Lena Masri said:

"Laura Loomer is an Islamophobe and the whole purpose of this lawsuit was to harass CAIR for having the audacity to protect the rights of Muslims. Her failure is a victory for Muslims, for civil rights and for the rule of law."

CAIR Trial Attorney Justin Sadowsky added:

"The Court confirmed what we already knew, that Loomer's lawsuit was completely meritless. The case is over. All that is left now is for CAIR to recoup its legal fees as it is entitled to do under Florida law."

CAIR's mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es mejorar la comprensión del Islam, proteger las libertades civiles, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

