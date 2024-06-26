Caire Announces New Leadership Team With Appointment of CEO Eddie Peloke and Executive Chairwoman Ash Zenooz, MD

Key industry leaders join the team to accelerate growth and support efforts to help health systems attract and retain patients more efficiently

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caire, an advanced AI-native patient automation platform that improves patient experiences and streamlines clinician workflows, today introduced its new leadership team with the appointment of CEO Eddie Peloke and Executive Chairwoman Ash Zenooz, MD. By combining their unique experiences building and driving innovative companies, Peloke and Zenooz will lead Caire in placing health systems at the forefront of innovation.

Eddie Peloke, Caire's new CEO, brings over two decades of experience as a technical leader, ranging from engineer to chief technology and chief executive officer. Most recently, he served as chief technology officer at Dispatch Health, a company focused on bringing the power of the hospital to the comfort of home. He has also held leadership roles at companies, such as CEO at Workpath and at ScoopMonkey. Given Peloke's technical background, he's excited about Caire's AI component and the ability to work directly with health systems.

"To be able to build side by side with health systems to truly help solve their problems is empowering. More often than not, tech solutions are built, and then the companies have to convince the health system they're needed," said Peloke. "I'm really interested in the close collaboration that Caire and Aegis have had with health systems so far. This type of partnership has the potential to be transformative and I'm excited to lead the team at Caire in building the next stage of what healthcare will look like."

Dr. Ash Zenooz, stepping into the role of Executive Chairwoman, combines over two decades of clinical practice and healthtech leadership. She was most recently CEO of Commure, a hyper-growth company incubated by General Catalyst. In her time there, she spearheaded the company's product build and go to market strategy, and led the company through significant growth and a merger. In addition, Dr. Zenooz has held key leadership positions as General Manager of the Health and Life Sciences Business Unit at Salesforce and Chief Medical Officer at the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Historically, health systems have been cautious about adopting technology that lacked a deep understanding of healthcare and its unique challenges," said Dr. Zenooz. "Caire is changing this paradigm by collaborating directly with health systems to develop innovative solutions that meet their real-world needs . I'm thrilled to join Caire's board, and support Eddie and the team as they scale the technology to benefit both patients and providers."

Together, Peloke's and Dr. Zenooz's combined knowledge and expertise building and scaling companies is a recipe for success. While Dr. Zenooz began her career as a clinician, she transitioned into the technology space and applied her clinical knowledge to the fast-growing, ever-shifting health tech industry. Conversely, Peloke started in technology, then shifted to healthcare, putting to work his operational instincts and learnings from years as a chief technology officer. Their complementary perspectives and skill sets will drive the strategy and propel Caire forward.

Born out of a strategic partnership with Northwell Health and Aegis Ventures, Caire has already demonstrated significant success. Its women's health product, implemented across Northwell Health, has reduced no-shows, strengthened loyalty, and increased revenue, while simultaneously reducing administrative time for providers and delivering a higher patient Net Promoter Score®, a metric that measures patient satisfaction.

"Through the Aegis portfolio of companies, we have seen firsthand the potential for generative AI to transform the experience of healthcare for patients and caregivers. Health systems are facing unrelenting challenges and the need for trusted solutions and new collaboration paradigms has never been greater," said John Beadle, co-founder and managing partner of Aegis Ventures. "Caire will play a central role in Aegis's health system digital transformation strategy–consummated through the Digital Consortium. Under Ash and Eddie's leadership, we are more confident than ever in the company's trajectory."

Peloke and Dr. Zenooz will join an already robust board of advisors including Dr. John Noseworthy, Emeritus President and CEO of Mayo Clinic. Dr. Noseworthy is also the chairman of Aegis' recently launched Digital Consortium, where he serves as the representative for the health systems.

About Caire

Caire Health is an advanced patient automation platform designed to enhance patient experiences and streamline clinician workflows using intelligent AI agents. These agents empower health systems to digitize condition-specific treatment paths to deliver high-quality care efficiently, driving better health outcomes while making life easier for clinicians.

About Aegis Ventures

Aegis Ventures is a next-generation startup studio that partners with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to originate, launch, and scale transformative companies. The Aegis platform brings together market-shaping ideas, permanent growth capital, and ambitious individuals driven to solve major societal problems. Aegis aims to build companies with the capacity for vast impact, with an initial focus on artificial intelligence and digital health. Within these verticals, Aegis targets the creation of companies that leverage technology to better optimize tradeoffs between quality, access, and cost, focusing on innovations that promote seamless continuity of care, patient empowerment, and better-informed clinical decision-making. To learn more about Aegis, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 85,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

