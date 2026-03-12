Cairn Oil & Gas to Spotlight India's Hydrocarbon Potential and Strategic Investment Opportunities at CERAWeek 2026

Cairn executives invite US-based operators and service providers to collaborate on a range of growth projects

Chairman of Vedanta Group to speak at the mainstage at Spotlight Session on Day 2

HOUSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Group and India's largest private oil and gas producer, will participate in the 44th annual gathering of CERAWeek by S&P Global, the world's premier energy conference, being held from March 23 - 27 in Houston, Texas.

Leading private operator, Cairn Oil & Gas, has planned $4 Bn investments in onshore recovery enhancement and offshore exploration and development to unlock the hydrocarbons in Indian basins.

The company is inviting seismic, sub-surface and drilling service providers to collaborate on a range of growth projects in the world's fastest growing energy market. India holds over 300 billion barrels of untapped resources, presenting a significant opportunity across onshore and offshore basins.

Cairn's growth roadmap covers six high-potential opportunity areas:

Deepwater exploration and development in high prospect in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin on the country's East Coast

Shallow-water offshore projects in its West Coast. The company has made a recent discovery in its appraisal well Ambe-2A on the West Coast

Frontier exploration in North-East India — India's first oil in Digboi and recent discoveries made by Cairn - Rudra 1 and Hazarigaon

Gas reservoir recovery enhancement

Tight oil development

Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta will be attending the annual global energy conference to discuss India's expanding upstream landscape and partnership opportunities. His session will be on the main stage on Wednesday, March 25, at 9 a.m. CT.

India has opened large no-go areas in deep and ultra-deepwater blocks under the ongoing Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Bidding Round X - in line with the country's Prime Minister announcing the National Deepwater Exploration Mission and investment opportunities worth $500 billion in its energy sector by the end of this decade.

As one of the fastest-growing major economies, India's energy demand continues to rise rapidly. The country currently imports nearly 90% of its crude oil, underscoring the scale of opportunity for domestic exploration and production. With energy demand projected to grow steadily over the next two decades, India is prioritizing domestic resource development to strengthen energy security while supporting economic growth.

Recent regulatory initiatives such as the Petroleum and Natural Gas (PNG) Rules 2025 and the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round X represent significant opportunities for global investors in the upstream sector. The Government of India's progressive policy reforms and investor friendly frameworks are enabling ease of doing business of foreign players. OALP Round X — India's largest oil and gas bidding round — offers nearly 192,000 sq. km across 25 blocks in 13 sedimentary basins. Out of 25 blocks 13 deep and ultra-deepwater opportunities open new exploration frontiers for global energy companies.

About Cairn Oil & Gas

Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Group, is India's leading private oil and gas exploration and production company, committed to strengthening the nation's energy security. The company is focusing on unlocking long-term value through technology-led exploration, advanced subsurface expertise, and world-class engineering capabilities. It holds interests in 44 blocks spread over 47,000 sq km of acreage across India, with gross 2P (proved plus probable) and 2C (contingent) resources of 1.4 bnboe. Cairn is committed to achieving Net Zero, prioritising environmental stewardship while driving transformative social impact touching nearly 200 million lives.

With a diverse portfolio of conventional and unconventional resources across onshore and offshore basins, the company operates producing assets in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam, alongside a strong pipeline of high-impact exploration opportunities. Backed by a robust portfolio of growth projects, Cairn aims to contribute 50% of India's domestic oil and gas production to accelerate India's energy transition and deliver sustainable value for stakeholders.

