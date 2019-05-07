CAIS Achieves Record YTD Growth as Advisor Adoption and Usage Surge

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIS, the leading financial technology platform connecting financial advisors with alternative investments, today announced that advisor adoption rates and total transactions were up over 100% year to date, with fund volume increasing by over 200%. Additionally, the largest number of unique funds and strategies are being accessed by advisors in CAIS's history, demonstrating the power of the platform's holistic alternative investment solution.

"We achieved this growth by delivering real value to the users on both sides of our marketplace," said CAIS Founder & CEO Matt Brown. "Advisors seek improved access and education on alternatives, and asset managers desire new shareholders. We continue to hit the mark on both fronts."

Additionally, CAIS received growth capital from a consortium of the leading alternative investment managers including Angelo Gordon, Canyon Partners, CIM Group, Crescent Capital, and GoldenTree Asset Management. This new investment provides CAIS with meaningful resources to expand the platform's products, services, and overall user experience.

"We evaluate many marketplace platforms and believe CAIS's technology, team and vision are second to none," said Kyle Zasky, partner at SenaHill, the leading fintech merchant bank. "We are impressed by their continued growth, and SenaHill is pleased to participate in this investor consortium."

Compared to the large wirehouse wealth management firms, independent financial advisors often lack the resources to offer a comprehensive alternative investment program for their clients. CAIS is empowering the independent advisor community to compete with the larger wealth institutions by offering access to premiere alternative funds with low investment minimums, independent due diligence through Mercer, and streamlined execution and reporting.

"Since inception, our mission has been to level the playing field and support the success of the independent advisor community," said Matt Brown. "Our success and capital raise allow us to double down on that mission."

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading financial technology platform connecting independent financial advisors with alternative investments. The CAIS Platform provides access to a broad menu of funds and products with streamlined execution. CAIS complements its fund offerings with independent due diligence provided by Mercer. CAIS is an NFA member with securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

For more information about CAIS, visit https://www.caisgroup.com/

Media Contact:

Patty Buchanan

JConnelly

(973) 567-9415

pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

SOURCE CAIS

Related Links

https://www.caisgroup.com

