CAIS and Bluerock Form Partnership to Bring Interval Fund Access to Independent Wealth Channel

The first Bluerock product available on the CAIS platform—the Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund (TIPWX)—is an interval fund sub-advised by Mercer and Deutsche Asset Management with a focus on private equity real estate investments. Since inception, the Fund has employed a multi-sector, multi-manager strategy that has provided investors with capital appreciation through net asset value growth, regular cash distributions, and access to a highly diversified portfolio of non-correlated real estate assets. The Total Income+ Fund delivered the highest risk-adjusted returns, as measured by the Sharpe Ratio, among over 1,300 real estate funds tracked by Morningstar in both 2016 and 2017.

"Bluerock's selection of Mercer as a subadvisor to their interval funds maintains important continuity for the advisors who already use and trust the CAIS platform. Mercer has played a key role in providing independent due diligence on CAIS platform funds since our inception," said Matt Brown, CAIS Founder and CEO. "CAIS strives to deliver the best and most innovative funds and products to the independent wealth channel and our partnership with Bluerock only furthers that mission."

An interval fund is a professionally managed investment company registered as a closed-end fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is widely viewed as an investor-friendly alternative product due to its transparent nature. Interval funds calculate NAV daily, offer liquidity events in the form of periodic share repurchases, and provide simple tax reporting via Form 1099s. Advisors may find interval funds particularly attractive for their clients' portfolios because of the access they provide to private, institutionally managed investment vehicles not readily available to the broader market. The flexibility to invest in illiquid investment vehicles without limitation allows interval funds to pursue higher risk-adjusted returns while providing lower correlations to the volatility of the public equity and fixed income markets.

"CAIS has built the premier platform for independent advisors interested in learning about and adding alternative investments to their client portfolios," said Jeffrey S. Schwaber, CEO of Bluerock Capital Markets. "We couldn't think of a better partner for this undertaking. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with CAIS, innovating new products and strategies tailored specifically to the wants and needs of the independent wealth channel for years to come."

"Bluerock interval funds afford individuals the opportunity to directly invest at lower minimum investments in a highly diversified, income-generating pool of institutional private equity real estate strategies managed by top-ranked institutional managers," said Brad Walker, CAIS Managing Director and Head of Alternative Investments. "A growing number of advisors have demonstrated an interest in adding interval funds to their alternative investment mix. Our strategic partnership with Bluerock aligns us with a firm with proven expertise in the space and an innovative approach to creating investment products."

The senior management teams of CAIS and Bluerock Capital Markets will host a Total Income+ Real Estate Fund launch call for all interested independent wealth management professionals on May 17, 2018 at 4 PM EDT. To register for the event, please visit https://www.caisgroup.com/intervalfunds/.

About CAIS

CAIS is the premier gateway to the multi-trillion dollar independent wealth channel for specialized investment products, delivering a superior experience to wealth managers and product providers alike. As the leading open-architecture financial product platform offering access to a diversified menu of funds and products, CAIS provides streamlined execution for an expanding list of alternative investment funds, IPOs and follow-ons, and structured notes. CAIS complements its fund offerings with independent due diligence provided by Mercer. For more information about CAIS, visit https://www.caisgroup.com/.

CAIS is an NFA member with securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About Bluerock Capital Markets

Bluerock Capital Markets, LLC serves as the managing broker dealer for Bluerock and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. BCM seeks to provide educational information related to alternative investment opportunities for financial advisors and their clients. The company distributes a broad range of alternative investment products exclusively through broker dealers and investment professionals. Bluerock is a leading alternative investment management firm with over $4.5 billion of Assets Under Management and is headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Its principals have a collective 115+ years of investing experience, have been involved with over $10 billion in investments, and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms.

