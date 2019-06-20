CAIS Enhances Platform Experience with Integration Partner PCR

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIS, the leading financial technology platform connecting financial advisors with alternative investments, today announced an integration partnership with Private Client Resources (PCR) to streamline the timely and accurate delivery of analytics-ready data for independent financial advisors and fund managers.

"The CAIS Platform is constantly seeking solutions to improve access and usage of alternative investments for independent advisors," said CAIS President, Tim Shannon. "We are pleased with PCR's ability to automate previously challenging reporting processes for advisors and managers. PCR has normalized over 8,000 of our advisor end-client accounts to make this alternative investment data useable in the advisor's reporting, analytics, or accounting software."

PCR's integration partnership with CAIS will deliver the reporting-ready data, tailored to advisors' preferences to populate internal client reporting systems, third-party reporting platforms, and major custodians.

"Our focus on alternative investment data aggregation delivered directly to industry reporting platforms fits perfectly with CAIS's goal of being the go-to platform for the independent advisor community," said Bob Miller, CEO of PCR. "Combining PCR's capabilities with CAIS's robust technology transforms a highly fragmented process into a seamless workflow that is unique in the marketplace."

"Embracing cutting-edge operational capabilities from industry leaders like PCR allows CAIS to focus our technology resources on revenue-generating solutions such as advisor engagement, product education, and efficient fund distribution," said Tim Shannon.

About CAIS

CAIS is the premier financial technology platform, providing independent financial advisors with access to top-tier managers of specialized investment products in the multi-trillion dollar independent wealth channel. CAIS offers streamlined execution for an expanding list of alternative investment funds and products. CAIS complements its fund offerings with independent due diligence provided by Mercer. CAIS is an NFA member with securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC. For more information about CAIS, visit www.caisgroup.com

About Private Client Resources (PCR)

PCR provides institutions, advisors, family offices, pensions, foundations, OCIO's and technology providers an easily implemented data-utility that streamlines how data on hard-to-aggregate client assets are managed. In doing so, PCR is driving wealth management innovation and allowing firms to invest in their next great idea – not collecting, normalizing and reconciling data. PCR's innovative privacy technology is at the forefront of a new generation of data sharing. PCR aggregates hundreds of billions in assets for industry leading private banks and solution providers.

For more information, visit www.pcrinsight.com

CONTACT:

Sarah Tremallo

stremallo@jconnelly.com

908-967-0381

SOURCE CAIS

Related Links

http://www.caisgroup.com

