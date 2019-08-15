CAIS Launches Insurance Solutions in Partnership with Schechter

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIS, the leading financial technology platform connecting financial advisors with alternative investments, announced today the launch of CAIS Insurance Solutions, in partnership with Schechteri, one of the nation's leading independent insurance advisory firms.

Insurance products have evolved into sophisticated financial tools that offer a myriad of tax-advantaged opportunities for high net worth investors. For over 80 years, Schechter has specialized in helping financial advisors evaluate and implement insurance strategies.

"Insurance strategies are a critical component when offering holistic financial advice," said CAIS Founder and CEO Matt Brown. "Insurance can be complex, and most advisors seek a specialist. Schechter's track record of servicing advisors is unmatched," Brown continued.

Advisors will have access to:

Education and advice on actionable insurance strategies

End to end analysis & research, underwriting, support, and policy administration

Customized implementation meeting your client's needs

Menu of 20+ A or A+ S&P rated insurance carriers

Streamlined workflow

Commission-based and fee-based insurance offerings available

"For decades, our team has helped advisors achieve their clients' unique financial objectives through an entirely customizable approach. We're excited to bring our advanced insurance capabilities to the CAIS Platform and its network of advisors," said Schechter Senior Managing Director Marc Schechter.

Schechter goes beyond traditional life insurance offerings. Their team includes JDs, LLMs, and CPAs, among other professional designations. Working with tax, business succession, and wealth transfer challenges of high net worth families, Schechter brings great value to clients and investment professionals alike. Schechter conducts in-depth market research and leverages anomaly-based strategies to create highly optimized solutions and product designs, which can potentially add significant value to clients' financial lives.

"Insurance is often underutilized by advisors. It can play a valuable role when designed properly to protect, grow, and transfer wealth," said Matt Brown. "We are fully committed to helping independent financial advisors differentiate their solutions to improve their clients' outcomes."

With the addition of insurance solutions, CAIS continues to level the playing field by providing independent financial advisors with streamlined access to a variety of in-demand alternative products.

About CAIS

CAIS is the premier financial technology platform, providing independent financial advisors with access to top-tier managers of specialized investment products in the multi-trillion dollar independent wealth channel. CAIS offers streamlined execution for an expanding list of alternative investment funds and products. CAIS complements its fund offerings with independent due diligence provided by Mercer. CAIS is an NFA member with securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC. For more information about CAIS, visit www.caisgroup.com

About Schechter

Schechter is a boutique, third-generation financial services firm. For 80 years, our multi-disciplined team consisting of JDs, CPAs, LLMs, CLUs, PFSs, CAPs, MBAs, CFA® charterholders, CFP® practitioners and CIMA® consultants have been quietly advising wealthy families on financial matters including: advanced life insurance planning for income and estate taxes, business succession and charitable planning; investment advisory services, private capital and alternative investments. For more information about Schechter, visit www.schechterwealth.com

