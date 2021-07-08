CAIS Proud to Serve as Exclusive Sponsor for Alternative Investments Track at SALT NY

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, for its upcoming SALT NY conference. At the event, CAIS will lead a dedicated alternative investment track providing financial advisors and independent wealth managers the opportunity to hear from premier investors across fund strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes. Within the track, advisors will have the opportunity to earn continuing education credits for the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Institute of Management Accounts (CIMA) certification programs.

SALT is a global thought leadership and networking forum encompassing finance, technology and geopolitics. Its flagship U.S. conference will take place September 13 to 15, 2021 in New York City at the recently-completed Javits Center Expansion. SALT has so far announced a preliminary group of speakers for the event that includes Steve Cohen, Cathie Wood, Dan Loeb, Les Brun and Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

As part of this exclusive partnership, CAIS platform members within the financial advisory and independent wealth management community will receive complimentary passes to attend SALT. In addition, advisors will have the opportunity to earn continuing education credits through CFP and CIMA, powered by CAIS IQ, a personalized state-of-the-art learning platform. CAIS IQ delivers deep, lasting knowledge to help advisors master alternative investments and drive conversations with clients that may enhance outcomes and lead to new business.

"SALT is aligned with our mission to empower financial advisors with the knowledge they need to allocate to alternative investments," said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS. "We are pleased to be SALT's exclusive sponsor for alternative investments."

"Matt and CAIS are thought leaders at the intersection of alternative investments and wealth management, and we're thrilled to partner with them on SALT NY," said, Anthony Scaramucci, chairman of SALT and managing partner of SkyBridge. "CAIS has built a robust, well-curated marketplace for alternative investments where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact on a large scale. We're excited to leverage their expertise and technology to deliver even greater value to the SALT community."

Leading up to the event, CAIS will participate in a SALT Talk, an ongoing series of digital interviews with the world's foremost investors, creators, and thinkers. CAIS will also host a mainstage panel discussion at the SALT NY conference in September.

SALT New York will be one of the first major live thought leadership events in the post-COVID era. While SALT anticipates a large in-person presence, organizers are excited to offer, through its partnership with iConnections, a robust virtual participation option for those unable to travel to the event. The Javits Center Expansion will have a variety of advanced safety protocols in place, and SALT will continue to consult public health officials regarding event best practices.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to and education about alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. Additionally, CAIS provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer's independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab and Pershing, making investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering wealth management by leveling the playing field for financial advisors everywhere.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA , SIPC .

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership and networking forum dedicated to empowering big ideas across finance, technology and policy. Founded in 2009, SALT's flagship annual conference brings together many of the world's foremost investors, creators, and thinkers for three days of collaboration and networking. Visit www.salt.org to learn more or connect with SALT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram. SALT is affiliated with SkyBridge Capital, a leading global alternative investments firm.

Contact:

Jami Schlicher

JConnelly

973-850-7309

[email protected]

SOURCE CAIS

Related Links

http://www.caisgroup.com

