CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform

The SEI Trade integration offers CAIS an industry-leading, technology-driven platform that provides intelligent subscription document completion, digital document management, workflow automation, and real-time tracking and transparency. SEI's highly configurable solution will both strengthen and efficiently integrate with CAIS's open-architecture platform offering, which includes access to a broad menu of alternative investment funds, due diligence and educational content, and performance reporting.

As usage of alternative investment strategies has increased within the independent wealth management channel, so has the demand for simplified investment workflow. CAIS and SEI believe the industry has reached an inflection point where key industry platforms can integrate to harness their respective core strengths and deliver a complete solution for advisors and their clients.

"SEI has had a history of providing comprehensive operational solutions for the private funds industry," said Tim Shannon, President and COO of CAIS. "While meeting our high standards of scalability and data security, the integration of SEI Trade will further improve the exceptional experience our users already have on our platform. Additionally, embracing such forward-looking technology from an industry leader such as SEI allows CAIS to shift the focus of our considerable technology resources from other operational functions to revenue-generating solutions such as advisor engagement, product education and efficient fund distribution."

"We are proud to partner with CAIS in its ongoing drive to revolutionize alternative product investing and enhance the experience of sophisticated investors and their trusted advisors," said Jim Warren, Head of Solutions Strategy and Development in SEI's Investment Manager Services division. "As SEI Trade has the flexibility to handle all major investment vehicles and transaction types, we look forward to supporting CAIS as it continues to grow their business and financial product marketplace platform. With SEI Trade providing a critical backbone to streamline back office processes, CAIS can continue to focus on improving the user experience for advisors and help them to achieve better outcomes for their clients through alternative investments."

A member of the SEI executive team will also serve on the CAIS Advisory Council, a forum for key industry influencers to provide insight on the future state of the independent wealth management industry, as well as the CAIS platform.

About SEI's Investment Manager Services Division

Investment Manager Services supplies investment organizations of all types with advanced operating infrastructure they must have to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's award-winning global operating platform provides investment managers and asset owners with customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies and jurisdictions. Our services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. SEI presently partners with more than 300 asset owners and investment managers of traditional, alternative and hybrid structures representing $16.5 trillion in assets, including 36 of the top 100 managers worldwide. For more information visit seic.com/ims.

About SEI

Now in its 50th year of business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2018, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $869 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $530 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

About CAIS

CAIS is the premier gateway to the multi-trillion dollar independent wealth channel for specialized investment products, delivering a superior experience to wealth managers and product providers alike. As the leading open-architecture financial product platform offering access to a diversified menu of funds and products, CAIS provides streamlined execution for an expanding list of alternative investment funds, IPOs and follow-ons, and structured notes. CAIS complements its fund offerings with independent due diligence provided by Mercer. For more information about CAIS, visit https://www.caisgroup.com/.

CAIS is an NFA member with securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

