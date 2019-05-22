CAIS Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Four Key Additions

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIS, the leading financial technology platform connecting financial advisors with alternative asset managers, has added four senior-level team members to significantly expand and enhance its marketplace. Marco Riedl joins CAIS as Chief Product Officer to improve user experience and overall functionality of the CAIS Platform. Young Yu is joining CAIS as Managing Director of Corporate Development to focus on the expansion of CAIS's strategic partnerships and third-party platform integrations. Nicholas ("Nic") Millikan's role as Director of Investment Strategy is to broaden product expansion and improve advisor education. Chris Crawford, Chief Operating Officer, joins CAIS to ensure operational excellence across the company.

"Our record advisor adoption rates and the infusion of growth capital enable us to attract the top-tier talent required to build the most robust technology platform for advisors and asset managers in the alternative investment space," said CAIS President Tim Shannon. "The expertise of our growing team reinforces our mission to help independent financial advisors meet their client's alternative investment needs."

Marco Riedl, Chief Product Officer, has over 14 years' experience in digital products, most recently at eBay as the Director of Mobile Product and Technology, where he led the native mobile product offerings for eBay's Classifieds business. He received an Information Technology Degree on Application Development from the Industrial School of Electrical Engineering in Germany. He also completed extended management programs at both Columbia Business School and University of California Berkeley Extension.

Young Yu, Managing Director of Corporate Development, joins CAIS from a long career in investment banking and business strategy, having previously worked at UBS, Deutsche Bank, RidgeWorth Investments, and most recently, Fosun Group. Young received his bachelor's degree in Economics from Brown University.

Nicholas ("Nic") Millikan, Director of Investment Strategy, comes to CAIS from six years at Salient as Head of Investment Strategy. Prior to Salient, Nic spent seven years at BlackRock, where he held the rank of Vice President. Nic received his Bachelor of Commerce at Deakin University in Melbourne and Master of Applied Finance at the Financial Services Institute of Australasia in Sydney. Nic also holds both the CFA and CAIA charters.

Chris Crawford, Chief Operating Officer, brings his skills in alternative investments, hedge funds and operational due diligence to CAIS from Mizuho Alternative Investments, LLC, where he was COO. Previously, he held COO and Chief Compliance Officer posts at Vegasoul, LLC and was Director of Operations and CCO at Traxis Partners LP. Chris holds an MBA from Villanova and a BS in finance from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In scaling up its service to clients, CAIS staff has grown by more than 25% over the past year. The company also added to its offices in Los Angeles and Austin and upgraded its NYC headquarters to a larger space in Midtown Manhattan.

Marco Riedl explained, "We are determinedly driving technologies to break down the barriers that prevent financial advisors from directly connecting with the best alternative asset managers. This broadened bench strength lets us do that."

About CAIS

CAIS is the premier financial technology platform, providing independent financial advisors with access to top-tier managers of specialized investment products in the multi-trillion dollar independent wealth channel. CAIS offers streamlined execution for an expanding list of alternative investment funds and products. CAIS complements its fund offerings with independent due diligence provided by Mercer. CAIS is an NFA member with securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC. For more information about CAIS, visit https://www.caisgroup.com/.

