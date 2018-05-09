Caissa Announces New Pension Fund Clients, New Private Equity Analytics, and Participation at Upcoming ILPA Conference

The flexible architecture of the Caissa Platform now extends to private equity analytics. Clients can evaluate IRR and PME at any level, including by vintage year, by manager, by firm, by strategy, or by any custom field. Clients can also leverage the Caissa Pacing Model functionality to properly evaluate what commitment amounts are necessary to achieve a target private equity allocation. Furthermore, cohort analyses visualize clients' historical cash flow experiences, serving to enhance pacing model inputs.

Scott Bryant, CFA, CAIA, Risk Manager at Fire & Police Pension Association of Colorado, has been leveraging the Caissa Platform's private equity features. "Caissa's dynamic cash flow forecasting module for private markets has allowed FPPA to more efficiently run our pacing and liquidity analysis, including stress testing and scenario analysis. We are also able to more easily compare our modeling assumptions to our historical experience with the Caissa Platform."

"Caissa is committed to the institutional allocator space and develops new functionality based on the feedback from our sophisticated client base," said Dave Hsu, CEO of Caissa, LLC. "As a privately held company, we are able to maintain the focus and long-term vision required to properly service the institutional allocator community, who share a like-minded, long-term vision."

Caissa will be demonstrating these latest private equity features at the 2018 Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) Members' Conference. Caissa will be participating in the event's service provider exhibition from June 6th – 7th in Chicago, IL.

About:

Caissa, LLC is the leading data and investment technology provider for multi-asset class investors, built exclusively for endowments, foundations, pension funds, family offices, and outsourced CIOs. Caissa's dedicated data team supports the institutional client base by integrating all the various types of structured and unstructured data a typical allocator receives into the Caissa Platform.

The Caissa Platform allows institutions to integrate a wide spectrum of investment-related data into a dynamic web-based platform, facilitating look-through exposure analysis, performance analysis, holdings-based stress tests, liquidity analysis, and attribution analysis across their multi-asset class portfolios.

