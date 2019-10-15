Caissa to Offer MSCI ESG Research Data to Enhance Multi-Asset Class Portfolio Analytics and Reporting

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caissa, LLC, the leading data and investment technology provider for endowments, foundations, pension funds, family offices, and outsourced CIOs, today announced it will integrate into the Caissa Platform ESG Ratings and research from MSCI ESG Research. Through Caissa's award-winning platform, mutual clients can now leverage MSCI ESG Research data across Caissa's full suite of analytics, such as easily scanning across all managers in a portfolio to assess their ranking through an ESG lens. MSCI ESG Research data is comprised of research, Ratings, climate, and screening data on over 8,000 companies.

Globally, there are many changes emerging, such as natural resource scarcity, changing governance standards, and an evolving regulatory landscape. Access to ESG related data can help institutional allocators understand how these changes impact the long-term risk and return profile of their investments.

"With their 40 years of experience measuring and modelling ESG performance, we are pleased to provide MSCI's ESG data to our institutional allocator client base," said Susan Veksler, President and Co-Founder of Caissa. "The spectrum of interest in ESG ranges across our clients but in all segments, it's increasing. Some clients are new to thinking about it and Caissa wants to be a catalyst in prompting interest and education in this space. Other clients regularly leverage Caissa's overlap metrics to assess their exposures to baskets comprising of controversial companies, such as private prisons. Then there are clients, especially in the pension community, placing increased emphasis on ESG, and hiring staff exclusively dedicated to this initiative. We are pleased to be the data and technology partner that can help all these organizations best incorporate ESG considerations into their investments."

"At MSCI ESG Research we are committed to providing critical transparency around relevant environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues to help investors achieve their goals. We see a variety of drivers propelling the growth of assets managed according to an ESG strategy, one of which is the leadership of the asset owner community. We are pleased our suite of MSCI ESG Ratings, research, and data will now be available to many in this significant community of investors through the Caissa platform," said Eric Moen, Managing Director, MSCI ESG Research.

Caissa is the leading portfolio analytics software provider for endowments, foundations, family offices, pension funds, and outsourced CIOs. Founded in 2010, Caissa is independently owned and committed to advancing technology solutions for institutional allocators. Caissa's client base consists of asset owners representing over $1.7 trillion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.caissallc.com.

