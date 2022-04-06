Caitlin Barasa, Managing Partner at Adfire Health, Named a 2022 Woman to Watch

STAMFORD, Conn., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adfire Health is proud to announce that Caitlin (Demko) Barasa, Managing Partner, Marketing & Product, has been named a 2022 Woman to Watch by MM+M, the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization. This award celebrates the industry's most successful and respected veteran leaders and shines a light on its most esteemed up-and-coming talent.

Since joining Adfire Health , Barasa has built a dynamic creative team with copywriters, producers, designers, and developers who've worked at some of the largest agencies and brands, including Omnicom, Verizon, Hearst, Flywheel Partners, and Ogilvy. She expanded the company's creative services to include brand management, digital strategy , video production, full-funnel ad campaigns, and high-quality, custom content — offerings that come at a cost-effective price point.

Barasa's contributions to Adfire Health have enabled the company to better serve its many clients, which range from innovative healthcare startups to some of the largest pharma brands and health systems. She also spearheaded the launch of the company's first product, Live Recruit , a virtual hiring event platform built for healthcare recruitment .

Barasa joins women from organizations including Publicis, CMI Media Group, Wunderman Thompson Health, 21Grams, B. Braun Medical, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. In response to her nomination, Barasa said, "I'm incredibly honored and humbled to be included in MM+M's Women to Watch class of 2022 alongside so many brilliant and inspirational women. I feel so grateful to lead the marketing and product teams at Adfire Health and Live Recruit. I'm lucky to work for an organization (and brands) that supports my growth and prioritizes women excelling in the workplace."

"Caitlin has grown both personally and professionally during her time at Adfire Health, and I am so excited — and not at all surprised — to see her name on this list," said Richard Kaskel, CEO/Managing Partner of Adfire Health. "We cannot wait to see what else she will accomplish as a key member of our organization."

