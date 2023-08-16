CAIXA ANNOUNCES NET INCOME OF R$ 2.6 BILLION IN 2Q23.

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the second quarter (2Q23).

HIGHLIGHTS:

I. Net Income of R$ 2.6 billion in 2Q23, up by 40.9% YoY;

II. Financial Margin reached R$ 14.9 billion in 2Q23, up by 16.7% YoY;

III. Total Loan Portfolio reached a balance of R$ 1.062 trillion, up by 14.4% YoY;

IV. R$ 259.1 billion in total credit origination in 1H23, up by 8.5% YoY;

V. R$ 85.4 billion in mortgage loans in 1H23, up by 14.0% YoY;

VI. R$ 44.4 billion in mortgage loans with FGTS resources in 1H23, up by 51.8% over YoY;

VII. Balance of R$ 682.8 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio, up by 15.0% YoY;

VIII. Mortgage loan market share of 67.5% in 2Q23;

IX. Balance of R$ 49.4 billion in Agro loans, up by 60.5% YoY;

X. R$ 5.0 billion in Infrastructure loans in 2Q23, up by 30.6% YoY;

XI. R$ 9.4 billion in Infrastructure loans by July/23, the best result ever registered in the period, greater than the total amount during the whole year of 2022;

XII. Balance of R$ 98.5 billion in Infrastructure loans, up by 5.3% YoY;

XIII. Balance of R$ 102.4 billion in Payroll-deductible loans, up by 13.5% YoY;

XIV. R$ 1.273 trillion in total funding, up by 15.4% YoY, with a highlight to savings with 36.4% of market share, maintaining leadership in this segment;

XV. Basel Ratio of 16.6% and Tier I Capital of 13.9% in 2Q23, up by 5.1 p.p. and 4.4 p.p. respectively, to the regulatory minimum;

XVI. Delinquency rate of 2.79% in 1H23, up by 0.9 p.p. over 1H22, and if not considering the impact of a specific case, this rate would be 2.46%;

XVII. Desenrola Brasil Program reaches over R$ 1.5 billion in renegotiations at CAIXA, with +70 thousand people benefited and 89 thousand regularized contracts;

