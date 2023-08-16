CAIXA ANNOUNCES NET INCOME OF R$ 2.6 BILLION IN 2Q23.

News provided by

Caixa Econômica Federal

16 Aug, 2023, 22:05 ET

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the second quarter (2Q23).

HIGHLIGHTS:

I.  Net Income of R$ 2.6 billion in 2Q23, up by 40.9% YoY;

II.  Financial Margin reached R$ 14.9 billion in 2Q23, up by 16.7% YoY;

III.  Total Loan Portfolio reached a balance of R$ 1.062 trillion, up by 14.4% YoY;

IV.  R$ 259.1 billion in total credit origination in 1H23, up by 8.5% YoY;  

V.  R$ 85.4 billion in mortgage loans in 1H23, up by 14.0% YoY;

VI.  R$ 44.4 billion in mortgage loans with FGTS resources in 1H23, up by 51.8% over YoY;

VII.  Balance of R$ 682.8 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio, up by 15.0% YoY;

VIII.  Mortgage loan market share of 67.5% in 2Q23;

IX.  Balance of R$ 49.4 billion in Agro loans, up by 60.5% YoY;

X.  R$ 5.0 billion in Infrastructure loans in 2Q23, up by 30.6% YoY;

XI.  R$ 9.4 billion in Infrastructure loans by July/23, the best result ever registered in the period, greater than the total amount during the whole year of 2022;

XII.  Balance of R$ 98.5 billion in Infrastructure loans, up by 5.3% YoY;

XIII.  Balance of R$ 102.4 billion in Payroll-deductible loans, up by 13.5% YoY;

XIV.  R$ 1.273 trillion in total funding, up by 15.4% YoY, with a highlight to savings with 36.4% of market share, maintaining leadership in this segment;

XV.  Basel Ratio of 16.6% and Tier I Capital of 13.9% in 2Q23, up by 5.1 p.p. and 4.4 p.p. respectively, to the regulatory minimum;

XVI.  Delinquency rate of 2.79% in 1H23, up by 0.9 p.p. over 1H22, and if not considering the impact of a specific case, this rate would be 2.46%; 

XVII.  Desenrola Brasil Program reaches over R$ 1.5 billion in renegotiations at CAIXA, with +70 thousand people benefited and 89 thousand regularized contracts;

CONTACT: [email protected] 

SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal

Also from this source

CAIXA REGISTRA LUCRO LÍQUIDO DE R$ 2,6 BILHÕES NO 2T23.

CAIXA ANNOUNCES RECURRING NET INCOME OF R$ 1.9 BILLION IN 1Q23.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.