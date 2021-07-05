CAIXA Cartões Announces The First Transaction With Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos

SÃO PAULO, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA Cartões, a wholly owned means of payments subsidiary of CAIXA, carried out today (July 05) its first transaction with Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos, officially inaugurating the sales and operation of the "maquininhas" business, in commercial agreement with Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV).

By August of this year, the CAIXA Cartões "maquininhas" will already be available at CAIXA's entire network, the largest financial product distribution platform in Brazil. Present in 99% of the municipalities, the network has 4,160 branches and service points, 8,848 exclusive banking correspondents and 13,142 lottery units.

In April 2021, CAIXA Cartões signed an exclusive strategic commercial commercial agreement with Fiserv, a global leader in payments and financial technology, to offer payment solutions (acquiring) to CAIXA's clients for the next 20 years.

The objective of the commercial agreement is to gain relevant market share in the sector by uniting the bank with the largest capillarity in Brazil with one of the largest financial service companies in the world, focused on technology, innovation and offering a product and service portfolio that meets the needs of Brazilian companies and entrepreneurs.

CAIXA Cartões was founded to act as the payment means ecosystem of the CAIXA Conglomerate, operating in several business verticals and promoting the necessary transversality for its mixed capital holding essence, reinforcing the Company's systemic view as one of its critical competences, allowing it to create added value by leveraging opportunities that generate synergy of results, taking advantage of the brand's strengths, customer base and CAIXA's counter products.

Leveraging on partnerships, structuring key business lines, and creating synergy between the products that already exist in CAIXA's portfolio and the sales force at branch counters are just some examples of the great potential to be explored by the Company.

Contact: Media Relations | +55 (61) 3206-1056 | [email protected]

SOURCE CAIXA Cartoes Holding S.A.