CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL: NET INCOME OF R$ 7.8 BILLION IN 9M23 AND R$ 3.2 BILLION IN 3Q23

CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL

13 Nov, 2023, 21:00 ET

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the third quarter (3Q23).

HIGHLIGHTS:

I. Net Income of R$ 7.8 billion in 9M23, up by 8.4% over 9M22;

II. Net Income of R$ 3.2 billion in 3Q23, up by 16.5% YoY;

III. Financial Margin reached R$ 43.3 billion in 9M23, up by 20.4% over 9M22;

IV. Total Loan Portfolio reached a balance of R$ 1.091 trillion, up by 11.7% over Sep/22, the largest national portfolio;

V. R$ 720.7 billion of sustainable business portfolio in Sep/23;

VI. R$ 404.7 billion in total credit origination in 9M23;

VII. R$ 145.6 billion in total credit origination in 3Q23;

VIII. R$ 136.9 billion in mortgage loans in 9M23, up by 10.3% YoY;

IX. R$ 51.4 billion in mortgage loans in 3Q23, up by 4.7% over 3Q22;

X. R$ 77.0 billion in FGTS mortgage loans in 9M23, up by 58.0% over 9M22;

XI. R$ 32.5 billion in FGTS mortgage loans in 3Q23, up by 67.1% over 3Q22;

XII. Balance of R$ 707.9 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio, up by 14.6% YoY;

XIII. Mortgage loan market share of 68.8% in 3Q23;

XIV. R$ 14.8 billion in infrastructure and sanitation loans in 9M23, up by 92.4% over 9M22;

XV. R$ 7.1 billion in infrastructure and sanitation loans in 3Q23, up by 155.5% over 3Q22;

XVI. Balance of R$ 100.6 billion in Infrastructure loans, up by 6.0% over Sep/22;

XVII. Balance of R$ 52.4 billion in Agro loans, up by 29.9% YoY;

XVIII. Balance of R$ 103.0 billion in Payroll-deductible loans, up by 9.5% over Sep/22;

XIX. R$ 1.369 trillion in total funding, up by 21.0% over Sep/22, with a highlight to savings with 36.4% of market share, maintaining leadership in the segment;

XX. Basel Ratio of 16.9% and Tier I Capital of 14.3% in Sep/23;

XXI. Delinquency Rate of 2.67% in Sep/23.

WEBCAST FOR THE 3Q23 RESULTS: November 14, 2023, 8:00 a.m. (US EDT)

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=5701f850-edb7-49d1-959d-fb41b6c176c6

3Q23 EARNINGS DOCUMENTS: earnings release, presentation and financial statements available at: https://ri.caixa.gov.br/en/

SOURCE CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL

