CAIXA reaches a Net Income of R$ 13.2 billion in 2020 and R$ 5.7 billion in 4Q20
Mar 18, 2021, 05:00 ET
BRASILIA, Brazil, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in terms of number of clients, announces its consolidated results for the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20).
HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD (4T20):
- Net Income of R$5.7 billion in 4Q 2020, up by 200.0% over 3Q 2020.
- ROE totaled 15.18%, increasing by 0.98 p.p. in the quarter.
- R$112.6 billion in loans granted in 4Q 2020, the highest amount in a fourth quarter in the last 5 years.
- Increase in 95.5% in SBPE contracting for housing loans compared to 4Q 2019.
- Hiring of 7.7 thousand new employees and contractors.
- 76 new branches, of which 21 are focused on agribusiness, thus increasing our service network.
- R$34.3 billion in loans granted to 300 thousand Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
- Over 107 million savings accounts were opened through the CAIXA Tem application
- The first and largest financial institution to operate PRONAMPE, with R$16.4 billion in granted loans.
- Availability of the FGI fund to Small and Medium companies, with R$15.4 billion in granted loans.
- Delinquency rate for amounts over 90 days was 1.73%, reducing by 0.14 p.p. over 3Q 2020.
- Provision coverage reached 252.9%, increasing by 13.7 p.p. in three months.
- 29.8% increase in payroll-deductible loans in 4Q 2020 compared to 4Q 2019.
- Basel ratio of 17.62% in 4Q 2020, with Tier 1 capital reaching 12.54%.
- Emergency Aid: R$ 293.1 billion paid to 67.9 million people.
- FGTS Emergency Withdrawal: R$ 36.5 billion paid to 51.1 million people.
- BEm Emergency Benefit: R$ 16.4 billion paid to 4.7 million people.
- Prepayment of Abono Salarial: R$ 4.6 billion paid to 6.0 million people.
- 121.3¹ million Brazilians were served with the benefit payments.
- 38 million people who were not in the government's registers were served.
- Over 11.5 billion transactions were carried out through CAIXA's Digital Channels.
- 30.0 million CPFs were registered at PIX, ranking first among the major banks.
¹Considers unique Individual ID.
WEBCAST FOR THE 4Q20 RESULTS: March 19, 2021, 11:00 a.m. (US EDT)
https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=e6939a13-4af1-4860-ba4a-c0faad45b399
4Q20 EARNINGS DOCUMENTS: earnings release, presentation and financial statements available at: www.caixa.gov.br/sobre-a-caixa/relacoes-com-investidores/
About Caixa Econômica Federal (www.caixa.gov.br): CAIXA is the largest Brazilian bank in terms of number of clients, loans, digital accounts and savings deposits.
