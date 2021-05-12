CAIXA reaches a Net Income of R$4.6 billion in 1Q21, up by 50.3% over 1Q20

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in terms of number of clients, loans, digital accounts and savings accounts announces its consolidated results for the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21).

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD (1Q21):

Net Income of R$4.6 billion in 1Q21, up by 50.3% over 1Q20.

in 1Q21, up by over 1Q20. ROE totaled 16.33% , up by 1.14 p.p. over 1Q20.

, up by over 1Q20. Financial margin of R$11.0 billion , up by 4.1% over 4Q20 and by 6.8% over 1Q20.

, up by over 4Q20 and by over 1Q20. Basel Ratio of 17.6% in 1Q21, with Tier I Capital reaching 13.0% .

in 1Q21, with Tier I Capital reaching . Total loan portfolio balance of R$799.6 billion , up by 14.3% over 1Q20.

, up by over 1Q20. 103.1% growth in SBPE mortgage loans over 1Q20.

growth in SBPE mortgage loans over 1Q20. Portfolio of R$12.9 billion in payroll-deductible loans, the highest amount for a first quarter in 10 years.

in loans, the highest amount for a first quarter in 10 years. 125.9% YoY increase in loan portfolio balance for micro and small enterprises, reaching R$49.0 billion .

YoY increase in loan portfolio balance for micro and small enterprises, reaching . Delinquency over 90 days totaled 2.04% , reducing by 1.10 p.p. over 1Q20.

, reducing by over 1Q20. Delinquency coverage ratio reached 216.2% , increasing by 58.0 p.p. over 1Q20.

, increasing by over 1Q20. Saving accounts balance totaled R$368.5 billion , up by 14.8% YoY.

totaled , up by 14.8% YoY. 44 leased properties were returned , generating savings of R$119.0 million in 1Q20.

, generating savings of in 1Q20. CAIXA has 31.0 million Individual ID registered for PIX, ranking first among the largest banks.

Individual ID registered for PIX, ranking first among the largest banks. R$5.0 billion in financial volume from the IPO of CAIXA Seguridade.

in financial volume from the of CAIXA Seguridade. 17.25% of CAIXA Seguridade's shares were sold to 150 thousand investors.

of CAIXA Seguridade's shares were sold to investors. 5 Strategic Partnerships were signed with CAIXA Seguridade, totaling R$9.8 billion .

were signed with CAIXA Seguridade, totaling . 3 co-brokers were selected to operate jointly with Caixa Seguridade.

to operate jointly with Caixa Seguridade. 2 Strategic Partnerships were signed with CAIXA Cartões, totaling more than R$420.0 billion .

were signed with CAIXA Cartões, totaling more than Sale of CAIXA's total stake in Banco PAN, generating an estimated profit of R$2.0 billion .

of CAIXA's total stake in Banco PAN, generating an estimated profit of . Distribution of FII CAIXA Imóveis Corporativos, in the amount of R$404.0 million .

WEBCAST FOR THE 1Q21 RESULTS: May 12, 2021, 9:00 a.m. (US EDT)

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=c5a68e66-d980-4524-b675-1f7f5dc1348d

1Q21 EARNINGS DOCUMENTS: earnings release, presentation and financial statements available at: www.caixa.gov.br/sobre-a-caixa/relacoes-com-investidores/

About Caixa Econômica Federal (www.caixa.gov.br): CAIXA is the largest Brazilian bank in terms of number of clients, loans, digital accounts and savings deposits.

