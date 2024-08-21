CAIXA: RECURRING NET INCOME OF R$ 6.2 BILLION IN 1H24, UP 36.6% OVER 1H23, AND R$ 3.3 BILLION IN 2Q24, UP 27.3% OVER 2Q23

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the second quarter (2Q24).

HIGHLIGHTS:

I. Recurring Net Income of R$ 6.2 billion in 1H24, up 36.6% over 1H23;

II. Financial Margin reached R$ 30.8 billion in 1H24, up 6.9% over 1H23;

III. Revenues from Services reached R$ 13.4 billion in 1H24, up 6.7% in 12 months;

IV. Total Loan Portfolio reached a balance of R$ 1.175 trillion in Jun24, up 10.6% over Jun23;

V. Balance of R$ 805.0 billion of sustainable finance portfolio in Jun24, up 14.5% in 12 months;

VI. R$ 302.1 billion in total loan origination in 1H24, up 16.7% over 1H23;

VII. Balance of R$ 783.6 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio in Jun24, up 14.8% over Jun23;

VIII. CAIXA increases its mortgage market share to 68.0% in 2Q24, up 1.4 p.p. over 12 months;

IX. R$ 112.6 billion in new mortgage loans in 1H24, up 31.7% over 1H23;

X. Balance of R$ 101.8 billion in Infrastructure and Sanitation loans in Jun24, up 3.4% over Jun23;

XI. Balance of R$ 101.2 billion in Payroll-deductible loans in Jun24, reaching a market share of 15.4%;

XII. Balance of R$ 59.0 billion in Agribusiness loans in Jun24, up 19.5% over Jun23;

XIII. Balance of R$ 97.9 billion in commercial loans for Individuals in Jun24, up 2.9% over Jun23;

XIV. Balance of R$ 1.530 trillion in total funding in Jun24, up 20.2% over Jun23 and 0.6% if compared to Mar24;

XV. Balance of R$ 374.5 billion in savings deposits in Jun24, up 6.0% over Jun23, reaching a 37.0% of market share;

XVI. Balance of R$ 184.8 billion in Bonds in Jun24, up 50.1% over Jun23 and 3.2% over Mar24;

XVII. Basel Ratio of 16.4% and Tier I Capital of 14.4% in Jun24, which are 4,9 p.p. higher, in both indicators, than the regulatory minimum;

XVIII. Delinquency Rate of 2.20% in 2Q24, down 0.59 p.p. over 2Q23

