CAIXA: RECURRING NET INCOME OF R$ 6.2 BILLION IN 1H24, UP 36.6% OVER 1H23, AND R$ 3.3 BILLION IN 2Q24, UP 27.3% OVER 2Q23
Aug 21, 2024, 22:19 ET
BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the second quarter (2Q24).
HIGHLIGHTS:
I. Recurring Net Income of R$ 6.2 billion in 1H24, up 36.6% over 1H23;
II. Financial Margin reached R$ 30.8 billion in 1H24, up 6.9% over 1H23;
III. Revenues from Services reached R$ 13.4 billion in 1H24, up 6.7% in 12 months;
IV. Total Loan Portfolio reached a balance of R$ 1.175 trillion in Jun24, up 10.6% over Jun23;
V. Balance of R$ 805.0 billion of sustainable finance portfolio in Jun24, up 14.5% in 12 months;
VI. R$ 302.1 billion in total loan origination in 1H24, up 16.7% over 1H23;
VII. Balance of R$ 783.6 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio in Jun24, up 14.8% over Jun23;
VIII. CAIXA increases its mortgage market share to 68.0% in 2Q24, up 1.4 p.p. over 12 months;
IX. R$ 112.6 billion in new mortgage loans in 1H24, up 31.7% over 1H23;
X. Balance of R$ 101.8 billion in Infrastructure and Sanitation loans in Jun24, up 3.4% over Jun23;
XI. Balance of R$ 101.2 billion in Payroll-deductible loans in Jun24, reaching a market share of 15.4%;
XII. Balance of R$ 59.0 billion in Agribusiness loans in Jun24, up 19.5% over Jun23;
XIII. Balance of R$ 97.9 billion in commercial loans for Individuals in Jun24, up 2.9% over Jun23;
XIV. Balance of R$ 1.530 trillion in total funding in Jun24, up 20.2% over Jun23 and 0.6% if compared to Mar24;
XV. Balance of R$ 374.5 billion in savings deposits in Jun24, up 6.0% over Jun23, reaching a 37.0% of market share;
XVI. Balance of R$ 184.8 billion in Bonds in Jun24, up 50.1% over Jun23 and 3.2% over Mar24;
XVII. Basel Ratio of 16.4% and Tier I Capital of 14.4% in Jun24, which are 4,9 p.p. higher, in both indicators, than the regulatory minimum;
XVIII. Delinquency Rate of 2.20% in 2Q24, down 0.59 p.p. over 2Q23
WEBCAST 2Q24: 08/22/2024, 10h00 (Brasília): https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=a0a1f80a-8be7-40bd-b78c-e10320be6a23
2Q24 EARNINGS RELEASE DOCUMENTS: https://ri.caixa.gov.br/
Contact: Investor Relations, [email protected]
SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal
