CAIXA's managerial net income reached R$3.0 billion in 1T22

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of customers, credit, digital accounts and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the first quarter (1Q22).

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD:

In 1Q22 CAIXA obtained the highest mortgage loan volume in the bank's history, totaling R$34.4 billion , up by 17.8% YoY and 92.7% over 1Q18;

817.4% increase in mortgage loans with SBPE funds when comparing 1Q22 to 1Q18, and 31.2% YoY, totaling R$ 21.4 billion ;

Balance of R$ 570.5 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio, up by 10.1% YoY;

Balance of R$ 21.2 billion in the Agro loan portfolio, up by 142.9% YoY;

The volume of Agro loans increased 204.6% over 1Q21, reaching R$ 6.7 billion ;

CAIXA revolutionizes Microcredit granting in Brazil , having the greatest granting volume to clients who are on the blacklist of defaulters, being the only financial institution to operationalize with resources from the Microfinance Guarantee Fund;

Over R$ 1.2 billion granted to more than 1.7 million Microcredit contracts, with over 80% of those loans granted to people who are on the blacklist of defaulters;

CAIXA is the only financial institution to operationalize, at the time, the SIM Digital - Microcredit Simplification Program for entrepreneurs, with resources from the Microfinance Guarantee Fund;

Balance of R$ 889.0 billion in the total loan portfolio, up by 11.2% YoY;

Balance of payroll-deductible loans totaled R$ 85.7 billion , up by 20.2% YoY;

Total Assets totaled R$ 1.5 trillion , up by 3.5% YoY;

Financial Margin of R$ 10.7 billion in 1Q22;

Recurring ROE totaled 11.02%, up by 0.7 p.p. YoY;

Managerial Net Income of R$ 3.0 billion in 1Q22;

R$ 1.4 trillion in continuous social and emergency benefits paid from 2019 to 1Q22;

R$ 414.4 billion paid on the Regular and Emergency FGTS Withdrawal from 2019 to 1Q22;

The largest PWD hiring action ever conducted by a Brazilian company, totaling 4.3 thousand employees hired, 815 of them in 1Q22.

WEBCAST FOR THE 1Q22 RESULTS: May 12, 2022, 01:00 p.m. (US EDT)

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=2ec65ca8-f675-41ff-9852-87cbfd26cae8

1Q22 EARNINGS DOCUMENTS:

https://ri.caixa.gov.br/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal