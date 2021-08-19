CAIXA's Net Income reached R$10.8 billion in 1H21, the highest 1H and the highest 2Q of the entire historical series, with R$6.3 billion in 2Q21, up by 144.7% over 2Q20

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of customers, credit, digital accounts and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the second quarter (2Q21).

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD:

Financial volume reached R$5.0 billion in CAIXA Seguridade's IPO .

in CAIXA Seguridade's . Total divestment in Banco PAN, with net income reaching R$2.0 billion .

in Banco PAN, with net income reaching . For the first time in the last 10 years, CAIXA's three balance sheets were published without any qualified opinion – CAIXA, FGTS and FI-FGTS .

were published . Removal of the qualified opinion from past managements by independent audits of balance sheets of CAIXA (4Q16 to 1Q19), FGTS (Investments from 2009 to 2015) and FI-FGTS (2011 to 2019).

from past managements by independent audits of balance sheets of CAIXA (4Q16 to 1Q19), FGTS (Investments from 2009 to 2015) and FI-FGTS (2011 to 2019). Net Income reached R$6.3 billion in 2Q21, up by 144.7% over 2Q20.

in 2Q21, up by over 2Q20. Net Income reached R$ 10.8 billion in 1H21, up by 93.4% over 1H20.

in 1H21, up by over 1H20. Net Income reached R$ 10.8 billion in 1H21 is the highest income in the first half of the bank's entire historical series.

in 1H21 is the of the bank's entire historical series. Balance totaled R$816.3 billion in the total loan portfolio, up by 13.4% over 2Q20.

in the total loan portfolio, up by over 2Q20. SBPE mortgage loan agreements grew 101.3% over 1H20, totaling R$37.4 billion .

mortgage loan agreements grew over 1H20, totaling . Loan for Micro and Small businesses balance grew 93.2% YoY, reaching R$48.2 billion .

balance grew YoY, reaching . The volume of Agro loans grew 79.5% , compared to 1H20, with +R$5.8 billion in loans granted.

loans grew , compared to 1H20, with in loans granted. Payroll-deductible loans totaled 17.6 billion in 2Q21, up by 35.9% over 1Q21, the highest volume in a second quarter in the last 10 years in this modality.

totaled in 2Q21, up by over 1Q21, the highest volume in a second quarter in the last 10 years in this modality. Savings balance reached R$371.4 billion , up by 2.1% YoY.

balance reached YoY. ROE totaled 19.01% , up by 2.68 p.p. in the quarter.

, up by in the quarter. Basel Ratio totaled 20.1% in 2Q21, with Tier 1 capital reaching 15.6% .

in 2Q21, with Tier 1 capital reaching . Fitch raised CAIXA's Investment Management Quality rating to Excellent and raised ESG Social rating from 2 to 4[+] - only Brazilian bank with this rating.

rating to and raised rating from 2 to - only Brazilian bank with this rating. Included CAIXA for the first time in the "Plano Safra" - Brazilian Harvest Plan.

