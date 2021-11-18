CAIXA's Net Income reached R$14.1 billion in 9M21, up by 87.4% over 9M20, and R$ 3.2 billion in 3Q21, up by 69.7% over 3Q20

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of customers, credit, digital accounts and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the third quarter (3Q21).

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD:

Net Income of R$ 3.2 billion in 3Q21, up by 69.7% over 3Q20.

in 3Q21, up by over 3Q20. Net Income of R$ 14.1 billion in 9M21, up by 87.4% over 9M20.

in 9M21, up by over 9M20. In 9 months, CAIXA reaches the 2nd best income in history, higher than all annual results, except for 2019.

CAIXA reaches except for 2019. Balance totaled R$ 842.3 billion in the total loan portfolio, up by 11.3% over 3Q20.

in the total loan portfolio, up by over 3Q20. R$ 104.2 billion in mortgage loans, up by 27.9% over 9M20.

in mortgage loans, up by over 9M20. R$ 14,0 billion in mortgage loans (SBPE and FGTS funds) in AUG/21, the highest volume for a month in CAIXA's history .

in mortgage loans (SBPE and FGTS funds) in AUG/21, the highest . Mortgage loans with SBPE funds increased 76.2% over 9M20, totaling R$ 61.6 billion .

funds increased over 9M20, totaling . The volume of Agro loans increased 80.1% , over 9M20, with R$ 10.3 billion contracted.

loans increased , over 9M20, with contracted. Loan for Micro and Small businesses balance grew 39.2% in 12 months, reaching R$ 53.0 billion .

in 12 months, reaching . ROE totaled 19.8%, up by 5.6 p.p. YoY.

up by YoY. Recurring ROE totaled 11.8%, up by 1.1 p.p. YoY.

up by YoY. Financial Margin of R$ 12.2 billion in 3Q21, up by 27.8% over 3Q20.

in 3Q21, up by over 3Q20. Basel Ratio of 20.8% in 3Q21, with Tier 1 capital reaching 16.4% .

in 3Q21, with Tier 1 capital reaching . Savings balance reached R$ 377.0 million in the 2019-2021 triennium, with the return of 152 administrative buildings until SEP/21.

reached in the 2019-2021 triennium, with the until SEP/21. Reduction projection of R$ 251.8 million with renegotiation on rent values until SEP/21.

projection with on rent values until SEP/21. Adjusted to Net Present Value (NPL), the return of properties and renegotiation of rents represent savings of R$ 10.4 billion , considering the perpetuity of contracts.

, considering the perpetuity of contracts. Return of properties adjusted to Net Present Value represent savings of R$ 6.0 billion , considering the perpetuity of contracts.

, considering the perpetuity of contracts. Renegotiation of rents adjusted to Net Present Value represent savings of R$ 4.4 billion , considering the perpetuity of contracts.

