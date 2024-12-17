Cajole Names Top Five Dares of 2024

Just four months after launching, Cajole has quickly become a favorite hangout on the internet for pranks and dares. Post this

Top Five Cajoles of 2024

1. Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Challenge Goes Viral

When a fan offered $5,000 to charity for Timothée Chalamet to attend in a lookalike competition, the Hollywood star made headlines by showing up, cementing this as the top Cajole of 2024. Relive the moment.

2. Monster Energy Tramp Stamp

One Atlanta man accepted $2,500 to get a tramp stamp of the Monster Energy logo, showing the lengths (and laughs) people will go for the right price. Take a look.

3. Comedian Gets Roasted — by Her Dad!

Stand-up comedian Reem Edan convinced her father to roast her, creating one of the platform's sweetest and funniest moments. Backed by her fans, this $2,000 cajole was a hit. Laugh along here.

4. Dog Park Protest Puts Quirkiness on Display

Chicago residents were treated to a unique sight when a man showed up at a local dog park with hand-painted signs protesting dogs — all for $500. Proof that Cajole is a place where the unconventional shines. See the campaign.

5. Young Storytellers Glitter-Bomb Their President

Supporters of the Young Storytellers Foundation rallied behind this glittery stunt, netting $2,500 for the finalists of the annual "Biggest Show" to surprise their president, Bill Thompson, during the event's finale. Watch the magic here.

2025: A Year of Even Bigger Challenges

The momentum isn't slowing down. Current active campaigns like Robb Wells agreeing to be buried alive and Morena Baccarin gearing up to dump a bucket of nacho cheese over her head are already generating buzz. With a growing fanbase and fresh campaigns fueling internet culture moments, the platform's popularity is poised to soar.

About Cajole:

Launched in 2024, Cajole is a platform that allows users to challenge friends, strangers, or public figures to complete unique tasks in exchange for cash. From hilarious pranks to charitable acts, Cajole.com is where creativity meets community.

