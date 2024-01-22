Cajon Valley Superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro Joins the United States Department of Education in Launching the 2024 National Educational Technology Plan

EL CAJON, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cajon Valley Union School District is proud to announce Superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro's participation in the release of the highly anticipated 2024 National Educational Technology Plan (NETP) by the United States Department of Education (USED). Dr. Miyashiro, a member of the Technical Working Group for the NETP, has played a vital role in shaping and developing this visionary document.

National Educational Technology Plan

The NETP, a flagship educational technology policy document since 1996, sets the course for K-12 learning enabled by technology across the United States, including territories, tribal lands, and DoDEA schools worldwide. The last NETP was unveiled in 2017, and this year's edition builds upon that vision, aligning with the Activities to Support the Effective Use of Technology (Title IV A) under the Every Student Succeeds Act. It continues to champion the principles of equity, active technology use, and collaborative leadership, aiming to provide not only equal access to technology but also the transformative learning experiences it can offer.

The 2024 NETP explores the transformative potential of educational technology, emphasizing systemic solutions to bridge the digital divides in use, design, and access, particularly within the context of educational equity.

This year's NETP is the result of a collaborative effort led by SETDA and supported by partners including InnovateEDU, Learning Forward, and Project Tomorrow. The development process was informed by insights from a diverse group of over 1000 stakeholders, including state and district leaders, educators, parents, and edtech developers.

The focus of the 2024 NETP centers on addressing the Digital Divide across three critical dimensions:

Digital Use Divide: This divide addresses the disparity in how students are engaged with technology in their learning. While some students actively employ technology to analyze, build, produce, and create, others are limited to using technology for passive tasks. The plan emphasizes the need to shift towards more dynamic and creative uses of technology in the classroom. Digital Design Divide: Recognizing the importance of professional development, this divide highlights the unequal access to training and support for educators in integrating educational technology effectively in their teaching practices. Digital Access Divide: Focusing on the foundational aspects of educational technology, this divide underscores the inequitable distribution of connectivity, devices, and digital resources. It also emphasizes the importance of digital health, safety, and citizenship skills.

The NETP provides actionable recommendations and showcases examples tailored to state, district, and school leaders, all aimed at fostering the effective use of technology in teaching and learning. These recommendations are adaptable to suit diverse geographical, cultural, and educational contexts.

As a complement to the NETP, the Office of Educational Technology has created an interactive map featuring schools and districts from every state across the country that are implementing the report's recommendations.

Furthermore, the NETP includes specific one-pagers summarizing key recommendations for state leaders, district leaders, school leaders, and edtech developers.

Dr. Miyashiro's participation in this endeavor reflects his dedication to advancing educational technology and ensuring equitable opportunities for all students. His insights and contributions have been instrumental in shaping the future of education in the digital age.

Read the 2024 report here

