Cajon Valley Superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro Joins the United States Department of Education in Launching the 2024 National Educational Technology Plan

News provided by

Cajon Valley Union School District

22 Jan, 2024, 16:34 ET

EL CAJON, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cajon Valley Union School District is proud to announce Superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro's participation in the release of the highly anticipated 2024 National Educational Technology Plan (NETP) by the United States Department of Education (USED). Dr. Miyashiro, a member of the Technical Working Group for the NETP, has played a vital role in shaping and developing this visionary document.

Continue Reading
National Educational Technology Plan
National Educational Technology Plan

The NETP, a flagship educational technology policy document since 1996, sets the course for K-12 learning enabled by technology across the United States, including territories, tribal lands, and DoDEA schools worldwide. The last NETP was unveiled in 2017, and this year's edition builds upon that vision, aligning with the Activities to Support the Effective Use of Technology (Title IV A) under the Every Student Succeeds Act. It continues to champion the principles of equity, active technology use, and collaborative leadership, aiming to provide not only equal access to technology but also the transformative learning experiences it can offer.

The 2024 NETP explores the transformative potential of educational technology, emphasizing systemic solutions to bridge the digital divides in use, design, and access, particularly within the context of educational equity.

This year's NETP is the result of a collaborative effort led by SETDA and supported by partners including InnovateEDU, Learning Forward, and Project Tomorrow. The development process was informed by insights from a diverse group of over 1000 stakeholders, including state and district leaders, educators, parents, and edtech developers.

The focus of the 2024 NETP centers on addressing the Digital Divide across three critical dimensions:

  1. Digital Use Divide: This divide addresses the disparity in how students are engaged with technology in their learning. While some students actively employ technology to analyze, build, produce, and create, others are limited to using technology for passive tasks. The plan emphasizes the need to shift towards more dynamic and creative uses of technology in the classroom.
  2. Digital Design Divide: Recognizing the importance of professional development, this divide highlights the unequal access to training and support for educators in integrating educational technology effectively in their teaching practices.
  3. Digital Access Divide: Focusing on the foundational aspects of educational technology, this divide underscores the inequitable distribution of connectivity, devices, and digital resources. It also emphasizes the importance of digital health, safety, and citizenship skills.

The NETP provides actionable recommendations and showcases examples tailored to state, district, and school leaders, all aimed at fostering the effective use of technology in teaching and learning. These recommendations are adaptable to suit diverse geographical, cultural, and educational contexts.

As a complement to the NETP, the Office of Educational Technology has created an interactive map featuring schools and districts from every state across the country that are implementing the report's recommendations.

Furthermore, the NETP includes specific one-pagers summarizing key recommendations for state leaders, district leaders, school leaders, and edtech developers.

Dr. Miyashiro's participation in this endeavor reflects his dedication to advancing educational technology and ensuring equitable opportunities for all students. His insights and contributions have been instrumental in shaping the future of education in the digital age.

Read the 2024 report here

For media inquiries and additional information, please contact:
Howard Shen
Media and Communications Specialist
Cajon Valley Union School District
[email protected]
619-590-5823

SOURCE Cajon Valley Union School District

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.