Cajon Valley Union School District Launches Districtwide Safety and Security Committee

News provided by

Cajon Valley Union School District

27 Jun, 2023, 08:39 ET

EL CAJON, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday June 27th the Cajon Valley Union School District is launching a districtwide Safety and Security Committee.

"The safety and security of our students, staff, and community will always be our top priority. We are committed to ensuring that our policies, practices, communication protocols, tools, and training are both up to date and effective," said Superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro.

Continue Reading
Cajon Valley and El Cajon Police Department SWAT Joint Active Shooter Training
Cajon Valley and El Cajon Police Department SWAT Joint Active Shooter Training
Cajon Valley Union School District Launches Districtwide Safety and Security Committee
Cajon Valley Union School District Launches Districtwide Safety and Security Committee

In 2018 Cajon Valley began a comprehensive school safety plan in collaboration with the El Cajon Police Department, San Diego County Sheriff's Department, and contracted consultants with expertise in both facilities and critical incident training. A short timeline of action steps, artifacts and videos can be found on Cajon Valley Union School District's Campus Safety Landing Page

Cross collaboration with multiple government agencies has and continues to be part of a regular cadence of communication and training on Cajon Valley School Campuses as seen here in a critical incident training that took place at Fuerte Elementary School under the leadership of the El Cajon Police Department. 

Chief Mike Moulton expressed, "There is no higher priority for the El Cajon Police Department than the safety of our community's children. We are extremely thankful for the close relationship we've had with the Cajon Valley Union School District for many years and we look forward to continuing our work with them to enhance school safety."

This school year much of the concerns across the country and also in the Cajon Valley Union School District have revolved around student behavior, student discipline procedures, and the increase in both frequency and severity of student infractions. 

On May 23rd at their regularly scheduled meeting, the Cajon Valley School Board authorized a contract with Educators Cooperative to assist the District in facilitating a Districtwide Campus Safety and Security Committee towards the goal of addressing concerns, gathering input, and updating the CVUSD Safety Plan. You can find more detailed information on the Cajon Valley Union School District Campus Safety Home Page.

The goal of the CVUSD Safety and Security Committee is to include as many voices as possible in both input and recommendations, and continue to make Cajon Valley the best place to live, work, play and raise a family.

Available for interview:
Dr. David Miyashiro, Superintendent of Cajon Valley Union School District
Chief Mike Moulton, Chief of Police El Cajon Police Department
Ryan Love, Coordinator, Safety & Security, Cajon Valley Union School District

About Cajon Valley Union School District:
Cajon Valley Union School District, located in San Diego's East County, is known for its commitment to creating happy kids in healthy relationships and guiding students toward gainful employment. The district places emphasis on the unique strengths, interests, and values of each student. Cajon Valley Union School District has been recognized as a top workplace in San Diego and has gained national attention for its dedication to whole child development, customer service excellence, and classroom innovation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cajon Valley Union School District made headlines as the largest public school district in California to reopen its schools. The district's efforts in safe school reopening were showcased during the National Safe School Reopening Summit. Additionally, the district's involvement in the extraction of stranded students and families from Afghanistan in August 2021 brought national attention to their efforts.

Cajon Valley Union School District strives to make El Cajon the best place to live, work, play, and raise a family.

Contact:
Howard Shen
619-590-5823
[email protected]

SOURCE Cajon Valley Union School District

Also from this source

Dr. Miyashiro, Superintendent of Cajon Valley Union School District, Receives 2023 Inclusive Leader Award for K-12 Education

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.