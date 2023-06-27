EL CAJON, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday June 27th the Cajon Valley Union School District is launching a districtwide Safety and Security Committee.

"The safety and security of our students, staff, and community will always be our top priority. We are committed to ensuring that our policies, practices, communication protocols, tools, and training are both up to date and effective," said Superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro.

Cajon Valley and El Cajon Police Department SWAT Joint Active Shooter Training Cajon Valley Union School District Launches Districtwide Safety and Security Committee

In 2018 Cajon Valley began a comprehensive school safety plan in collaboration with the El Cajon Police Department, San Diego County Sheriff's Department, and contracted consultants with expertise in both facilities and critical incident training. A short timeline of action steps, artifacts and videos can be found on Cajon Valley Union School District's Campus Safety Landing Page .

Cross collaboration with multiple government agencies has and continues to be part of a regular cadence of communication and training on Cajon Valley School Campuses as seen here in a critical incident training that took place at Fuerte Elementary School under the leadership of the El Cajon Police Department.

Chief Mike Moulton expressed, "There is no higher priority for the El Cajon Police Department than the safety of our community's children. We are extremely thankful for the close relationship we've had with the Cajon Valley Union School District for many years and we look forward to continuing our work with them to enhance school safety."

This school year much of the concerns across the country and also in the Cajon Valley Union School District have revolved around student behavior, student discipline procedures, and the increase in both frequency and severity of student infractions.

On May 23rd at their regularly scheduled meeting, the Cajon Valley School Board authorized a contract with Educators Cooperative to assist the District in facilitating a Districtwide Campus Safety and Security Committee towards the goal of addressing concerns, gathering input, and updating the CVUSD Safety Plan. You can find more detailed information on the Cajon Valley Union School District Campus Safety Home Page .

The goal of the CVUSD Safety and Security Committee is to include as many voices as possible in both input and recommendations, and continue to make Cajon Valley the best place to live, work, play and raise a family.

Dr. David Miyashiro, Superintendent of Cajon Valley Union School District

Chief Mike Moulton, Chief of Police El Cajon Police Department

Ryan Love, Coordinator, Safety & Security, Cajon Valley Union School District

Cajon Valley Union School District, located in San Diego's East County, is known for its commitment to creating happy kids in healthy relationships and guiding students toward gainful employment. The district places emphasis on the unique strengths, interests, and values of each student. Cajon Valley Union School District has been recognized as a top workplace in San Diego and has gained national attention for its dedication to whole child development, customer service excellence, and classroom innovation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cajon Valley Union School District made headlines as the largest public school district in California to reopen its schools. The district's efforts in safe school reopening were showcased during the National Safe School Reopening Summit. Additionally, the district's involvement in the extraction of stranded students and families from Afghanistan in August 2021 brought national attention to their efforts.

Cajon Valley Union School District strives to make El Cajon the best place to live, work, play, and raise a family.

