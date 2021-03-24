Cajon Valley Union School District to Participate in National Safe Schools Reopening Summit hosted by the US Department of Education

EL CAJON, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday March 24th from 9:00 am - 12:30 pm PDT, members of the Cajon Valley Union School District will join...

President Joe Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris

Dr. Jill Biden , First Lady of the United States

, First Lady of Dr. Miguel Cardona , Secretary of Education

, Secretary of Education Dr. Rochelle Walensky , Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond , President and CEO of the Learning Policy Institute

ABC News 10 Story - Innovative Cajon Valley curriculum setting students up for success

along with a few other spotlight districts for the National Safe Schools Reopening Summit hosted by the US Department of Education .

The Summit is one of a series of steps the Department is taking to provide support and resources to schools as they work to reopen quickly and safely and equitably address the academic, social, and emotional needs of students most impacted by the pandemic.

Cajon Valley has earned global recognition for its innovative practices in modern curriculum, technology, and The World of Work, a comprehensive K - 12 solution for career development, financial empowerment, and social & emotional well-being.

ABC10 News Story: Innovative Cajon Valley curriculum setting students up for success

Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond, President and CEO of the Learning Policy Institute, will moderate a panel with representatives of Tulsa School District and Cajon Valley Team Members…

Anisha Ward , 8th Grade Student of Bostonia Language Academy

, 8th Grade Student of Bostonia Language Academy Shelly Smith , Teacher at Rios Computer Science Magnet School

, Teacher at Rios Computer Science Magnet School Nerel Winter, Principal of Bostonia Language Academy

Karen Minshew , Assistant Superintendent Educational Services

as they change the conversation from "learning loss" to "hope and engagement" for our nation's youth beyond the pandemic.

The National Safe School Reopening Summit is a public event, and all attendees can register here. Closed captioning and ASL interpreters will be available throughout the entire Summit, and the event will be livestreamed on the Department of Education's YouTube channel .

Media Contact:

Howard Shen

619-590-5823

[email protected]

SOURCE Cajon Valley Union School District

Related Links

https://www.cajonvalley.net/

