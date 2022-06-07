Cajun Cigar Czar Reaches Deal to Distribute Laika Hemp Cigarettes in the United States

MIAMI, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cajun Cigar Czar, LLC has reached an agreement with WestCann Holdings Ltd. through its wholly owned subsidiary Laika Brands, LLC ("Laika"), for sales and distribution of Laika hemp cigarettes in brick -and-mortar stores throughout the United States.

Dustin Prudhomme CEO of Cajun Cigar Czar has created a network of 500 retail partners nationwide for the distribution of premium handmade cigars. This attracted the attention of the Las Vegas based Laika brand (hemp-based tobacco replacement cigarettes).

Prudhomme stated: "We at Cajun Cigar Czar are excited about this new partnership with WestCann. I strongly believe that hemp cigarettes will quickly make tobacco cigarettes obsolete. Laika hemp cigarettes boast great flavors without tobacco, nicotine, and are in general, much safer than tobacco cigarettes. We believe that Laika hemp cigarettes has strong potential to create an additional revenue stream for our retail partners."

Laika Hemp Cigarettes are tobacco and nicotine free, while providing the full flavor of conventional cigarettes. Laika's first line of original flavor will soon be followed by a Menthol and a Smooth product line. More information can be found under www.TryLaika.com.

ABOUT CAJUN CIGAR CZAR

Since incorporation in 2016, Cajun has achieved significant success in creating an extensive premium tobacco retail supply network in the Southern United States. Cajun's strategy of providing climate controlled and digitally connected shelf space to retail locations has grown its network to over 500 retail locations, adding additional partner locations constantly.

ABOUT WESTCANN / LAIKA BRANDS

WestCann Holdings, with its Canadian subsidiary WestCann Processors and its Nevada based subsidiary Laika Brands has been specializing in the transfer of tobacco technologies to hemp and cannabis. The company is currently introducing several lines of novel recreational cannabis and tobacco replacement products into the global regulated hemp and cannabis markets.

