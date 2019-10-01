Cajun Hot Sauces by the Pit Boss Now Offered in a Growing Number of Louisiana Grocery Stores

Pit Boss came out with the most delicious dipping and basting sauces which are getting picked up by various grocery stores in Louisiana. Gator Bait is a hot sauce that is the most delicious, creating a punch on the tongue but without creating the need for someone to sip water quickly afterward.

LAKE CHARLES, La., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cajun hot sauces by Pit Boss have made their way to additional grocery stores in Louisiana. Due to demand, Cajun hot sauces made by Pit Boss have appeared on shelves in multiple states over the last several months. Made with local Louisiana ingredients, this Cajun hot sauce is unique because it doesn't cause heartburn and indigestion.

History of Pit Boss Cajun Hot Sauce

Over a decade has passed since the creator of Pit Boss Cajun sauces began his quest for a simple and flavorful Cajun hot sauce to add to his marinades and other dishes. After years of perfecting his grilling methods, he found that the available basting sauces were lacking and left people with heartburn that almost made it worth not eating Cajun sauces. Since Cajun hot sauce is a big part of Louisiana's history, the Pit Boss knew there was a better way to get the taste of Cajun hot sauce without the after-effects.

Embarking on his journey, he knew that he wanted to use a small and simple list of ingredients so he had more control over the taste. Using the highest-quality local ingredients he could find, the Pit Boss began to develop a perfectly balanced Cajun hot sauce that cut down on the risk of heartburn. After finding a unique taste that everyone seemed to love, the Pit Boss developed an array of Cajun hot sauces and dips that have now made it to grocery store shelves. Go to https://treatyourmeat.com/products/ or call 337-532-5075 for more information.

Pit Boss Cajun barbecue and basting sauces are now offered at Market Basket and Brookshires in Louisiana.

Cajun hot sauce is a big part of traditional food in Louisiana. Pit Boss Cajun hot sauces are becoming part of that tradition as more and more families discover the unique flavor of what's in their bottle. Now that Pit Boss sauces are available in local Louisiana markets, it is well on its way to being a household name. To meet increasing demands, Pit Boss Cajun hot sauce is now on shelves at Market Basket and Brookshires in Louisiana.

In addition to their Cajun hot sauce, Pit Boss has created several types of Cajun dipping and basting sauces. Among fan favorites are their Cajun spaghetti sauce and Cajun dipping sauce. Also available from Pit Boss are Cajun condiments like mustard and mayonnaise. The Pit Boss also offers a traditional basting sauce or barbecue sauce. Sauces made by the Pit Boss are guaranteed to be big on flavor and made from quality ingredients. Families who choose to visit their local Market Basket or Brookshires in Louisiana to give Pit Boss Cajun sauces a try may also like the 3 Sauce Special offered on their website, which includes their signature BBQ sauce, a flavorful basting sauce and their highly sought-after Gator Bait Hot Sauce.

A variety of original Cajun sauces for every household

Pit Boss makes a variety of Cajun sauces that can meet the needs of every household. Different families choose to eat different types of meals for dinner, but one thing is for sure about most Louisiana families, and that's the addition of a Cajun hot sauce. Pit Boss sauces make it much easier to have Cajun dips and dishes on the table. They offer many different sauces with the perfect amount of Cajun spice.

Sauce for basting and marinating

This Pit Boss sauce is great for preparing meat before plopping it on the grill. It works excellent to marinate a variety of meats. Customers have said they love it on their chicken and their pork. It's great for steaks and other beef as well. The best part is the unique flavor of this basting sauce. It makes any meat it touches nearly irresistible.

Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue sauce is a staple for grilling and cooking up a dinner but it usually leaves some heartburn and indigestion behind. This barbecue sauce packs a great flavor without the risk of heartburn. Made with a short list of local ingredients, this barbecue sauce is an original Pit Boss recipe guaranteed to make everyone smile.

Cajun Dipping Sauce

This Cajun dipping sauce is a game-changer at any barbecue. It's perfect to dip any food (and even a finger) in. Use it for chicken, fries, chips, veggies or bread. It's true that this Cajun dipping sauce has delighted those who have tried it with anything they dip in it.

Cajun Jalapeno Mayeax (Mayo)

Pit Boss' Cajun Jalapeno Mayeax (Mayo) is perfect for spicing up a tired old potato salad recipe. It also works great on sandwiches and in salads. Louisiana families add it to deviled eggs, macaroni salad and other barbecue favorites.

Cajun Jalapeno Mustard

Some say this is the best mustard in Louisiana. The Pit Boss outdid himself when he created this perfectly balanced Cajun mustard. Adding just a little kick of spice, the Cajun mustard is a must-have in every Louisiana kitchen.

Gator Bait Cajun Hot Sauce

Cajun hot sauce with the unique flavor of Gator Bait has never been tasted before. Boasting ingredients that don't cause heartburn and are easy to say, this Cajun hot sauce is simple and delicious. Customers can't stop putting it on everything they eat and some even say they never leave the house without their Gator Bait Cajun Hot Sauce.

Make better food with Pit Boss Cajun Hot Sauces and Dips

Sprucing up dishes with Pit Boss Cajun hot sauces will likely have barbecue-goers looking for the secret ingredient that sent it over the top. Whether it be their Cajun spaghetti sauce or their Cajun mayo, Pit Boss products are becoming a Louisiana household favorite. Now available at Market Basket and Brookshires in Louisiana, Pit Boss Cajun sauces are made from high-quality ingredients that pack a serious Cajun punch without causing heartburn. Their products can be purchased online or in-store to spice up what's cooking in the kitchen.

For more information about Pit Boss Sauces, go to www.treatyourmeat.com or call 337-532-5075. Pit Boss BBQ Sauce is responsible for this press release.

Related Images

people-must-try-the-gator-bait-the.png

People must try the Gator Bait. The hot sauce provides a delicious kick without the burn.

Pit Boss Cajun Sauces: 'Treat Your Meat' to original Louisiana Barbecue and basting sauces

gator-bait-is-an-amazing-hot-sauce.png

Gator Bait is an amazing hot sauce

Makes a great Bloody Mary, Potato Salad, Cream Cheese and Crackers, Cole Slaw, Gumbo or any Rice and Gravy Mix

basting-dipping-spaghetti-hot.png

Basting, Dipping, Spaghetti, Hot Sauces. Try Pit Boss' collection on Treatyourmeat.com

Pit Boss Christmas Special ... buy all seven Pit Boss Products ... BBQ Sauce, Basting Sauce, Gator Bait Hot Sauce, Cajun Spaghetti Sauce, Cajun Dipping Sauce, Cajun Jalapeno Mayeaux, and Cajun Jalapeno Mustard and get a free T-Shirt ... Pit Boss ... the Boss of Sauce

hot-sauces-make-for-great-gifts.jpg

Hot sauces make for great gifts. Nothing like saying 'I love you' by giving a relative Pit Boss Cajun Sauces.

Create an unforgettable gift basket for the relatives. Sometimes one feels in the mood for spaghetti sauce, another they feel in the mood for the hot sauce. FYI: The Spaghetti Sauce is Excellent. Sauce Picante or Court-Bouillon. Great Cajun Spaghetti & Meatballs without the Italian … Cajun all the way.

pastor-enjoyed-the-hot-sauce-on.jpg

Pastor enjoyed the hot sauce on his gumbo

Christ The King annual gumbo celebration ... Fr. Anthony M Fontenot ... Pastor of Christ The King with a bottle of Pit Boss Gator Bait Hot Sauce for his gumbo. Pit Boss ... the Boss of Sauce ... Oui C'est Bon Sha ... It's Sauceum ...

SOURCE Pitt Boss BBQ Sauce