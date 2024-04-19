Cajun's Choice Launching New BREAKFAST BLEND Seasoning

Cajun's Choice is shaking up the seasoning category & serving up incremental sales for BREAKFAST!

LAFAYETTE, La., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cajun's Choice Premium Blend™ is excited to launch our new Breakfast Blend Seasoning, a deliciously sweet premium blend of Louisiana Cane Sugar, Pure Ground Cinnamon and Natural Vanilla Extracts. No Sodium. No Heat, All Sweet. All Natural, Choice Ingredients.

And the best news is your KIDS will absolutely love it!

Retailers will also love Cajun's Choice Breakfast Blend Seasoning because it brings the Seasoning category to a whole new meal occasion: BREAKFAST. This means incremental sales, usage & shoppers...plus better breakfast for the rest of us.

Why Cajun's Choice? According to Ryan Schemmel, Chief Commercial Officer at Acadian Kitchens, Louisiana is one of the largest natural growers of sugarcane so the cane sugar is right here in their backyard. "Cajun food is known worldwide for our seasoning & flavor, but most people don't see all the beautiful green sugarcane fields & farms when they visit Louisiana. We thought why not help promote that to the world with our new Cajun's Choice Breakfast Blend Seasoning. We all have kids & kids love breakfast, so we thought let's try this new concept. It's fun, different & the product really turned out incredible."

Why Breakfast? "We just see a very big opportunity for the Seasoning category for this overlooked meal occasion. This clearly puts Seasoning on the table for breakfast," says Schemmel.

Leslie Hall, Head of R&D at Acadian Kitchens, developed the recipe from scratch: "We wanted to come up with a brand new seasoning using high quality, all natural ingredients and also a product that people can use every day. This meant finding & sourcing the right Louisiana Cane Sugar, Pure Cinnamon & Vanilla Beans and then finding the best way to blend those together. We've been tweaking & perfecting this recipe for over 2 years and now we're finally ready for full scale production. We think you'll really like it."

Hall added, "Here are some of suggested uses...this list grows every day!:

-Breakfast: Add to coffee, pancakes, cereal, waffles, toast, oatmeal, cinnamon rolls, donuts, french toast, yogurt, fresh fruit & ham or bacon

- Snacks: Sprinkle over fresh cut apples, applesauce, popcorn, homemade granola, roasted nuts, trail mix & fresh baked pretzels

- Dessert: Serve over fresh baked cookies, brownies, bread pudding, birthday cake & ice cream"

Cajun's Choice Breakfast Blend Seasoning will be available in 9 oz & 3.5 oz sizes starting July 2024. Both sizes come in resealable plastic containers. Suggested retails are $9.99 (9 oz) & $5.99 (3.5 oz). Email [email protected] for Grocery Store orders. Consumers can place orders here:

Media Contact:

Acadian Kitchens, LLC

Ryan Schemmel, Chief Commercial Officer

***@acadiankitchens.com

3378378866

SOURCE Acadian Kitchens