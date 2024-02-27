CakeBoxx Technologies Appoints Erik Jensen as Chief Commercial Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CakeBoxx Technologies, a globally recognized leader in sustainable, optimized cargo transportation and storage solutions is excited to announce the appointment of Erik Jensen as the company's new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With over two decades of experience in global supply chain operations, Erik brings an extensive track record of proven strategic planning, risk management, deck plate leadership, and complex operational success to the CakeBoxx leadership team.

Erik Jensen

CakeBoxx has had a year of significant milestones, including the launch of an office in Aarhus, Denmark, to support the renewable energy sector. The company has also introduced a variety of innovative products to support the logistics needs of defense, aerospace, super-load cargos, uncrewed vehicles, fusion energy, and regenerative aquaculture. Erik's appointment underscores CakeBoxx's commitment to elevating its caliber of expertise as a leading provider of innovative solutions in the supply chain sector. The depth of Erik's broad experience in supply chain operations stems from several key leadership positions at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and industry leaders Panalpina and Merck. During his tenure as Associate Director for Supply Chain Security at Merck, Erik led supply chain security efforts within the region to include extensive risk oversight responsibilities, including procurements, clinical trial shipments, and large bulk movements of pharmaceutical and vaccine shipments. He was instrumental in securing both commercial and donation shipments to Ukraine during the ongoing Ukraine/Russia conflict. Additionally, Erik's international experience is further highlighted by his time at Panalpina, working with customers in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America, internal stakeholders, and global suppliers to optimize contract performance, mitigate operational risk and develop associated revenue opportunities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Erik Jensen to the CakeBoxx Technologies team as our new Chief Commercial Officer," said Daine Eisold, CEO of CakeBoxx Technologies. "Erik will play a pivotal role in shaping CakeBoxx Technologies' commercial strategy, driving revenue growth, and forging key strategic relationships with current and future stakeholders. He has proven himself across both commercial and government sectors as a thoughtful leader with a compelling bias toward building strength through engagement. He is the right leader at exactly the right time."

"I am very excited to join CakeBoxx Technologies during this transformative period," said Erik Jensen. "CakeBoxx is a unique company with the singular ability to develop real, problem-solving transport solutions for complex supply chains that address the needs of our current (and future) customer base. There is no other company like CakeBoxx. I'm honored to join this team of innovators, and I look forward to capturing new opportunities, solving new problems, and driving commercial excellence."

Erik's appointment reinforces CakeBoxx Technologies' commitment to insightful, innovative, and transformative solutions built on solid, practical engineering work. They specialize in complex and evolving requirements, not legacy systems, materials, or processes - the proverbial 'better way.'

About CakeBoxx Technologies

CakeBoxx Technologies is an innovative, global leader in sustainable, optimized cargo transportation and storage solutions for high-value, high-consequence, and oversized cargo across public and private sectors.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures safe, secure, and efficient containers and platforms for end-to-end transport and storage, addressing ever-changing supply chain challenges and risks. Advantages of CakeBoxx's flexible, resilient solutions include improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, increased profitability and cargo velocity, worker safety, reduced carbon footprint, and Zero-Defect deliveries.

CakeBoxx® "two-piece" containers, with their deck and lid design, are the first innovation to offer truly safe, secure, and efficient containerized transport for the top-loaded, side-loaded, break bulk, and general project cargo markets.

www.cakeboxx.com

Media Contact:

Stuart Clark

[email protected]

Tel: +44 (0) 1304 841026

SOURCE CakeBoxx Technologies