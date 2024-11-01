CakeBoxx Technologies Introduces FlexBoxx™ - Revolutionizing Coil and Equipment Transport

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CakeBoxx Technologies, a global leader in sustainable, optimized transport and storage solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their latest innovative container solution, the Flexible Loading Enhanced Container System, known simply as FlexBoxx™. Designed for transporting steel coils and other heavy-duty materials, FlexBoxx™ builds on the innovation of the original CoilBoxx™, launched in 2019. This new model offers unmatched flexibility and ease of use for various industrial applications.

FlexBoxx™ FlexBoxx™ - Loading from Side

Built for Flexibility and Efficiency

FlexBoxx™ is available in 20ft and 40ft variants. The 20ft design encompasses a waterproof, sliding tarpaulin system and adjustable cradles to accommodate steel coils ranging from 900mm to 2100mm in diameter and up to 2000m in width or other heavy-duty materials and products. Its tarpaulin system opens from either end, making loading and unloading easier than ever. With a tare weight of 4,700 kg (10,360 lbs) and a payload of 29,300 kg (64,600 lbs), it is designed to handle the demands of intermodal transportation across marine, rail, and road networks.

CakeBoxx Technologies developed FlexBoxx™ to address the need for a versatile coil transport solution that can adapt to various sizes and types of cargo. A key advantage is that a single operator can adjust the clamping system to tightly secure cargo from either side of the container. FlexBoxx™'s modular design with removable cradles also makes it suitable for transporting other goods, offering new possibilities for industries beyond metals.

Why CakeBoxx Innovated the FlexBoxx™

With CakeBoxx Technologies' legacy of innovation across its entire product line, customers from various industries expressed the need for a container that offered even greater flexibility and ease of operation for coils. FlexBoxx™ answers that call by providing a solution capable of handling diverse coil sizes with increased safety, adaptability, and ease of use. Its ability to transport coils from either side or above, even while mounted on rail wagons, ensures operational flexibility that meets the needs of industries requiring secure transport of metal coils and other heavy cargo.

"We recognized the need for a container that could adapt to a variety of transportation scenarios while maintaining the robust, secure design that customers expect from CakeBoxx," said Daine Eisold, CEO at CakeBoxx Technologies. "The FlexBoxx™ is our answer to that need, combining flexibility, safety, and durability in a single, user-friendly package."

Key Features of the Flexible Loading Enhanced Container System (FlexBoxx™) include:

20ft variant specs: 20' x 8' x 8'6"

Adjustable cradle system for coils and other cargo of various sizes

Stackable five (5) high

Sliding tarpaulin with built-in braking system for easy, secure operation

Cargo is locked in place by adjustable heavy-duty brackets

Single person operation, including tarp opening and closing, and bracket locking

Tarpaulin can be opened when containers are stacked (in safe operating environment)

Tarp is fleece-lined for humidity abatement, and completely seals and protects cargo from the weather

Payload can be removed from the container while container is in a stack or on trailer or chassis

No requirements for removal of the lid nor for driving a fork truck into the container to remove payload

Removable coil racks for maximum cargo versatility and payload area reconfiguration

Full intermodal compatibility for marine, rail, and road transport

ISO, UIC, and CSC certified

About CakeBoxx Technologies

CakeBoxx Technologies is an innovative, global leader in supply chain systems engineering and end-to-end solutions for the safe, secure, and efficient transport and storage of cargo. CakeBoxx's focus is on supply chain sustainability, and its specialized platform and container solutions address a wide range of ever-changing challenges and risks for the most important cargo.

For more information about FlexBoxx™ and other CakeBoxx products, visit www.cakeboxx.com.

