Cakes and pastries market size to grow by USD 22.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, Inclination of the growing millennial population toward convenience foods to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cakes and pastries market size is set to grow by USD 22.4 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 3.42%, according to Technavio's latest market research report.

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cakes and Pastries Market 2023-2027

Factors such as the growing millennial population inclined toward convenience foods, growing demand for artisan-baked products, and increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cakes and pastries market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Cakes and Pastries Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Cakes



Pastries

Sector

Food Service



Retail

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the cakes segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Demand for cakes is determined by several factors. Cakes are popular for celebrations such as birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries. They are also popular as desserts or sweet snacks. As a result, the demand for cakes remains relatively constant throughout the year, although it may peak during the holiday season. A major trend in the global cakes and pastries market is the increasing demand for healthier and more natural ingredients. Consumers are becoming health conscious and are demanding products that use natural ingredients and do not contain harmful additives. As a result, many cake makers are using less sugar, fat, and natural ingredients in their products.

Cakes and Pastries Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the cakes and pastries market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Baking Co., Aryzta AG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Bonn Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dofreeze LLC, Edwards Cake and Candy Supplies LLC, EUROPASTRY SA, Flowers Foods Inc., Hostess Brands Inc., McKee Foods, Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd., Rubicon Bakers LLC, The Essentials Baking Co., The Wadia Group, Tyson Foods Inc., WPP Plc, and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

American Baking Co. - The company offers cakes and cheesecakes such as lemon cakes, vanilla cakes, carrot cakes, chocolate cakes, red velvet cakes, lemon cheesecakes, oreo cheesecakes, apple and walnut cheesecakes, and snickers cheesecakes.

The company offers cakes and cheesecakes such as lemon cakes, vanilla cakes, carrot cakes, chocolate cakes, red velvet cakes, lemon cheesecakes, oreo cheesecakes, apple and walnut cheesecakes, and snickers cheesecakes. Aryzta AG - The company offers chocolate muffin cakes, chocolate and salted caramel muffins, blueberry muffins, and brownies under the brand Cuisine de France and Otis Spunkmeyer .

The company offers chocolate muffin cakes, chocolate and salted caramel muffins, blueberry muffins, and brownies under the brand Cuisine de and . Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - The company offers fig plum cakes.

The cakes and pastries market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing millennial population is more inclined toward convenience foods will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing obesity may hamper the market growth.

Cakes and Pastries Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing millennial trend toward ready-to-eat foods is driving the growth of the cakes and pastries market. Today's consumers want wholesome, personalized, and natural products without compromising on health, taste, or ingredients. Manufacturers and retailers have high expectations for food quality, taste, and appearance. Millennials prefer transparent, clean, and simple ingredient labeling. They also want to support companies that reflect their values. Therefore, the global market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, as the demand for savory and healthy baked goods such as cakes, pastries, and sweet tarts rises.

Major Trends

The increasing demand for sugar-free baked goods is a major trend impacting the growth of the cakes and pastries market. As the prevalence of diabetes increases around the world, the demand for sugar-free baked goods has increased. In addition, the increasing consumer interest in multiple flavors, coupled with increased consumption of homemade baked goods and the growing interest in health and fitness, provide the global cakes and pastries market with growth opportunities throughout the year. Hence, such trends are expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Key Challenges

Increasing consumer obesity is hindering the growth of the cakes and pastries market. Obesity is one of the most serious health problems affecting countries around the world. Adult obesity is a major risk factor for poor health and premature death, including various cardiovascular diseases (CVD), some common cancers, diabetes, and osteoarthritis. Obesity continues to increase among children and adults. According to the World Obesity Federation's World Obesity Atlas 2022, by 2030, more than 1 billion people are projected to be obese worldwide, including 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men. Amid rising consumer health concerns, the global cakes and pastries market is likely to be adversely affected during the forecast period.

Cakes and Pastries Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cakes and pastries market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cakes and pastries market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cakes and pastries market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cakes and pastries market vendors

Cakes and Pastries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.05 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key countries US, China, Germany, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Baking Co., Aryzta AG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Bonn Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dofreeze LLC, Edwards Cake and Candy Supplies LLC, EUROPASTRY SA, Flowers Foods Inc., Hostess Brands Inc., McKee Foods, Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd., Rubicon Bakers LLC, The Essentials Baking Co., The Wadia Group, Tyson Foods Inc., WPP Plc, and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

