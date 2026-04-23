CAKES Body Advances "Childcare 2.0" with Industry Summit and Open-Source Policy to Redefine the Future of Work

Following a viral childcare benefit launch, CAKES convenes leaders across business and advocacy to turn momentum into movement

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after sparking a national conversation with its fully covered childcare benefit (up to $36,000 per year per employee), CAKES Body is evolving the dialogue from a viral headline moment into a movement with clear action steps for workplace change they're calling the #CAKESChildcareMovement

On April 20th, the company kicked off the CAKES Childcare Movement campaign with the CAKES Childcare Summit, a high-impact event in New York City in partnership with Moms First, and Start Early and TOOTRiS. Designed as a working session, the summit will convene a curated group of founders, executives, influential parents, and policy leaders to share real-world experiences implementing childcare solutions and develop actionable strategies for broader adoption as well as legislative change.

The event centered on the belief that affordable childcare isn't a perk - it's an essential workforce infrastructure investment for modern businesses. Speaker Kathryn Anne Edwards, a PhDEconomist and freelance economic policy consultant, shared her perspective on theintersection of labor markets and public policy as it relates to the daycare crisis and the urgencyof the challenge for employers. Partners Moms First, Start Early, and TOORiS bring deep expertise across childcare access, policy advocacy, and early childhood systems, helping bridge the gap between employer action and long-term legislative change.

In tandem with the summit, CAKES is publicly releasing its Childcare Credit Policy and ways of working showing the ROI on their childcare investment. The hope is that these resources offer companies and employees a transparent, real-world model for implementing childcare support in a way that strengthens both employee well-being and business performance. CAKES is encouraging more companies to join the Moms First National Business Coalition for Child Care (NBCC), along with CAKES and commit to childcare solutions change within their companies and hopefully policy change at the national level.

"Before we started CAKES, while working in corporate America, I faced extreme financial & emotional stress from astronomical childcare expenses after having my daughter, nearly forcing me out of the workforce," said Taylor Capuano, Co-founder of CAKES. "In launching the CAKES Childcare credit, our goal was to remove that burden for our employees. The positive impact on both our employees & our business is proof that this isn't a perk - childcare is crucial infrastructure for companies to thrive."

Originally launched in 2025, the CAKES Childcare Credit covers 100% of childcare costs for employees with children under public school age. Since its rollout, 100% of eligible employees have enrolled in the program, with 26% of the total staff utilizing the benefit, driving a measurable impact in employee retention, satisfaction, and productivity.

"The CAKES Child Care benefit has made a huge difference in my ability to balance work and family life," shared one employee. "Knowing that my child is well cared for allows me to focus better at work, reduces my stress, and makes me feel more supported by the company."

"We are facing a childcare crisis," said Casey Capuano Sarai, Co-founder of CAKES. "Our goal now is to join forces with other like-minded business and policy leaders to drive systemic change, so affordable childcare becomes the rule, not the exception."

As companies navigate evolving workplace expectations, CAKES is leading the way, showing that childcare solutions can be a critical lever for retention, growth, and equity. The goal is a future where no one is forced to leave the workforce because child care is unaffordable — and where both families and businesses can thrive.

Learn more about the campaign and action steps for employers and employees on cakesbody.com/CAKESchildcaremovement

CONTACT: Brittany Farrkouh , [email protected]

SOURCE CAKES