CAKES body Appoints Beauty Veteran Erica Culpepper as President to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Visionary brand builder brings two decades of experience from L'Oréal to scale $100M cultural brand

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CAKES body, the $100 million brand redefining modern intimate apparel, today announced the appointment of Erica Culpepper as its first President.

Culpepper, a seasoned beauty executive and visionary brand builder, joins CAKES after more than 20 years at L'Oréal Groupe, where she helped shape some of the industry's most iconic and fastest-growing brands — including founder-led disruptors IT Cosmetics and Carol's Daughter, along with global powerhouses such as L'Oréal Paris and Maybelline New York.

Erica Culpepper, President of CAKES body

At L'Oréal, she played a pivotal role in driving category-defining growth, launching viral innovations, and pioneering Next Big Brands, created to help scale indie and founder-led disruptors.

In less than four years, CAKES has become synonymous with "boob solutions," emerging as the category-defining leader in modern shapewear. The brand now drives 30% of search results for "nipple covers" and ranks as the #1 brand consumers associate with boob solutions and related essentials. Building on this momentum, Culpepper will partner closely with co-founders Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai to strengthen the brand's foundation, fuel global growth, and extend its influence beyond intimate apparel into new categories and markets. Her focus will be on scaling CAKES to its next level of growth through powerful brand storytelling, strategic expansion, and innovation across complementary categories.

"I've admired CAKES body since its early days — what started as a clever solution has evolved into a full-on cultural movement rooted in purpose, community, and simplicity," said Culpepper. "Taylor and Casey have built something truly special, and I'm thrilled to join forces to scale CAKES with heart, impact, and a bold vision for the future."

Capuano and Sarai describe Culpepper's appointment as a defining milestone in CAKES' evolution.

"From day one, we've built CAKES with intentionality, scrappiness, and community at the core," said Capuano. "Erica brings the perfect blend of creative vision, operational rigor, and a dash of that entrepreneurial delulu — the fearless optimism that turns bold dreams into reality. Together, we're expanding what CAKES stands for — from redefining boob solutions to unlocking new expressions of comfort, confidence, and self-care across lifestyle and beauty."

"We started CAKES to make women's lives better — through our products, our workplace, and our community," added Sarai. "Erica not only shares our values, she brings the kind of global experience that will cement CAKES as a household name in the intimate apparel space."

As CAKES enters this next phase of growth, Capuano and Sarai will continue to lead the brand's creative vision, community connection, and external partnerships, while Culpepper focuses on operational strategy, innovation, and expansion across retail and international markets.

Culpepper's immediate priorities include accelerating momentum through the holiday season, deepening customer loyalty, and charting CAKES' next chapter of sustainable growth and category expansion.

For more information, visit www.cakesbody.com or follow along on TikTok and Instagram @cakesbody.

About CAKES body™

CAKES body is a leading innovator in modern intimate apparel solutions. The self-funded start-up has grown from $0 to $100 million in just three years, donated over $1 million to women's health causes, and built a passionate community of millions of customers. Founded by sisters Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai, CAKES is redefining comfort and confidence — creating products and workplaces that make life better for women everywhere. For more information, visit www.cakesbody.com or follow along on TikTok and Instagram @cakesbody.

Media Contact:

Scott Cianciulli

The Plunkett Group

[email protected]

SOURCE CAKES body