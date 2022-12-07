Cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by preference for convenience foods among millennials - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.94 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.93%, according to Technavio. The preference for convenience foods among millennials is notably driving the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market growth. However, factors such as the increasing prevalence of obesity may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Download a sample now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market 2022-2026

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market analysis report by product (cakes, pastries, and sweet pies) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/cakes-pastries-and-sweet-pies-market-industry-analysis

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market: Major Trend

The rising demand for sugar-free bakery products is one of the key trends in the cake, pastries, and sweet pies market.

The demand for sugar-free bakery products has increased due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes across the world.

Moreover, baked goods and confectionery have become preferred options for consumers in urban areas. Hence, several varieties of such food products are available in the market.

In addition, the rising consumption of home-baked goods, the growing interest of consumers in different varieties of food products, and the increasing concerns about health and fitness are also expected to support the growth of the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market: Key Vendors

American Baking Co.

Aryzta AG

Barilla

BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd.

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co

Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

Dan Cake AS

Edeka Zentrale Stiftung and Co. KG

Euro Patisserie

Finsbury Food Group Plc

Flowers Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Hostess Brands Inc.

McKee Foods

Premier Foods Plc

WW International Inc.

Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Yildiz Holding AS

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Cakes - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Pastries - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sweet pies - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

For more insights on the segments, request a sample now!

The cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , the Middle East and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports:

Rice Cakes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rice cakes market size is expected to increase to USD 664.52 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%. This report extensively covers rice cakes market segmentation by type (brown rice cakes, white rice cakes, and other rice cakes) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Frozen Bakery Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The frozen bakery products market size is expected to increase to USD 10.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. This frozen bakery products market research report extensively covers market segmentation by product (frozen cakes, frozen pies, frozen cookies and crackers, and frozen pastries) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 127 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 34.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Baking Co., Aryzta AG, Barilla, BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dan Cake AS, Edeka Zentrale Stiftung and Co. KG, Euro Patisserie, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Hostess Brands Inc., McKee Foods, Premier Foods Plc, WW International Inc., Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., and Yildiz Holding ASJohn Swire and Sons Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., PSA International, and Logwin AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Pastries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pastries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Sweet Pies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Sweet Pies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sweet Pies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Sweet Pies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sweet Pies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Britannia Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Britannia Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Campbell Soup Co

Exhibit 96: Campbell Soup Co - Overview



Exhibit 97: Campbell Soup Co - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Campbell Soup Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Campbell Soup Co - Segment focus

10.5 Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

Exhibit 100: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 101: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Key news



Exhibit 103: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Segment focus

10.6 Flowers Foods Inc.

Exhibit 105: Flowers Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Flowers Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Flowers Foods Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Flowers Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 109: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 110: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 111: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 112: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 113: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.8 Hostess Brands Inc.

Exhibit 114: Hostess Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Hostess Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Hostess Brands Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 McKee Foods

Exhibit 117: McKee Foods - Overview



Exhibit 118: McKee Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: McKee Foods - Key offerings

10.10 Premier Foods Plc

Exhibit 120: Premier Foods Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: Premier Foods Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Premier Foods Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Premier Foods Plc - Segment focus

10.11 WW International Inc.

Exhibit 124: WW International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: WW International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: WW International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: WW International Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Yildiz Holding AS

Exhibit 128: Yildiz Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 129: Yildiz Holding AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Yildiz Holding AS - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio