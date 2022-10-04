Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market to Record a CAGR of 3.93%, Growing Millennial Population to Boost Growth - Technavio

Oct 04, 2022, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key drivers in the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market is the growing millennial population. Millennials are more inclined toward convenience foods, which is driving the growth of the growth. Consumers prefer healthy, natural, and personalized products without compromising on taste, health, or ingredients. Hence, manufacturers and retailers should target such consumers. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market size is expected to grow by USD 34.94 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market report covers the following areas:
- Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market size
- Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market trends
- Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market industry analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market, including American Baking Co., Aryzta AG, Barilla, BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dan Cake AS, Edeka Zentrale Stiftung and Co. KG, Euro Patisserie, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Hostess Brands Inc., McKee Foods, Premier Foods Plc, WW International Inc., Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., and Yildiz Holding AS.
- Product
- Cakes: The cakes segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The popularity of cakes with high fiber, low calories, and low fat, as well as those that are sugar-free, gluten-free, or contain lots of seeds and fruits, is increasing. Such innovations are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- Pastries
- Sweet Pies
- Geography
- APAC: APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of western-style restaurants serving baked sweets, including cakes, pastries, and sweet pies. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market other in regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market in APAC.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market vendors
Cakes, Pastries, And Sweet Pies Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 34.94 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.68
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
American Baking Co., Aryzta AG, Barilla, BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dan Cake AS, Edeka Zentrale Stiftung and Co. KG, Euro Patisserie, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Hostess Brands Inc., McKee Foods, Premier Foods Plc, WW International Inc., Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., and Yildiz Holding AS
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
