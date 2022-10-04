Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market to Record a CAGR of 3.93%, Growing Millennial Population to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key drivers in the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market is the growing millennial population. Millennials are more inclined toward convenience foods, which is driving the growth of the growth. Consumers prefer healthy, natural, and personalized products without compromising on taste, health, or ingredients. Hence, manufacturers and retailers should target such consumers. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market 2022-2026

The cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market size is expected to grow by USD 34.94 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market 2022-2026: Scope

The cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market report covers the following areas:

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market, including American Baking Co., Aryzta AG, Barilla, BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dan Cake AS, Edeka Zentrale Stiftung and Co. KG, Euro Patisserie, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Hostess Brands Inc., McKee Foods, Premier Foods Plc, WW International Inc., Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., and Yildiz Holding AS.

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Cakes: The cakes segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The popularity of cakes with high fiber, low calories, and low fat, as well as those that are sugar-free, gluten-free, or contain lots of seeds and fruits, is increasing. Such innovations are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Pastries



Sweet Pies

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of western-style restaurants serving baked sweets, including cakes, pastries, and sweet pies. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market other in regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market in APAC.

and are the key countries for the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market in APAC.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market vendors

Cakes, Pastries, And Sweet Pies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 34.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Baking Co., Aryzta AG, Barilla, BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dan Cake AS, Edeka Zentrale Stiftung and Co. KG, Euro Patisserie, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Hostess Brands Inc., McKee Foods, Premier Foods Plc, WW International Inc., Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., and Yildiz Holding AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

