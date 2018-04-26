Caktus Group Recognized as Top Web Development Firm in Raleigh

DURHAM, N.C., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caktus Group's eleven-year focus on growing sharp web apps and websites has been recognized by Clutch in a recent report. The review website carried out research into the top development and IT consulting firms across the United States and named Caktus number one for website development and number two for app development in the Raleigh area.

"Caktus' success is based on the strength of our team, our dedication to delivering the most valuable features first, and our commitment to doing things right," says CEO Tobias McNulty. "It's an honor to be recognized for our work."

Notable projects include the development of the world's first SMS voter registration system and supporting education reform with the University of Chicago's Survey Admin Module. Caktus has also developed an app to manage live events for over a billion subscribers and supported a number of open data projects. This history of tackling large-scale web development projects, many with a social impact, has provided the company with opportunities to innovate in web development while using tech to support people and processes.

The Clutch award comes as Caktus welcomes on board a new Chief Business Development Officer as part of the leadership team. "We're thrilled to be distinguished among the many great web development and IT services companies in the Research Triangle region," says Ian Huckabee, incoming CBDO. "We have our clients to thank, as well as our team, and we're grateful to Clutch for this honor."

Sales and development teams from Caktus look forward to connecting with the larger Python community at the upcoming PyCon 2018 conference from May 10-13 in Cleveland, OH.

