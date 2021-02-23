Cal Athletics, AAA Flag & Banner Announce New Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cal Athletics and its exclusive multimedia rightsholder, Cal Bears Sports Properties, today announced a new multi-year partnership agreement with AAA Flag & Banner in the San Francisco Bay Area. The agreement formalizes the existing long-term relationship between one of the country's most prestigious collegiate athletic programs and AAA Flag, who will now be recognized as the "Official Printing and Graphics Partner of Cal Athletics."



The agreement calls for AAA Flag to provide comprehensive printing and installation support for all Golden Bear sports programs, as well as Cal Bears Sports Properties, including, but not limited to facility & stadium signage, fence, field & wall graphics, promotional & championship banners, and more. In addition, Cal Athletics will receive 24/7 service & ongoing maintenance for all their graphic needs.



For AAA Flag & Banner, an industry leader in providing graphics and visual solutions to sports teams and leagues, this new agreement further expands its footprint in the collegiate market.

"Our relationship with AAA has grown over the years as a result of quality products and customer service," said John Corwin, Assistant Athletic Director of Marketing and Game Presentation. "We are very excited to solidify our partnership with AAA and look forward to improving our signage needs."

Rob Heckman, Managing Director for AAA Flag & Banner San Francisco said, "We're excited to make our partnership with Cal Athletics official, after many years of successful collaboration on their graphics programs. UC Berkeley is a standard bearer for both academic excellence and athletic achievement, and we're honored to be an Official Partner of Cal Athletics."

Additional information about AAA Flag & Banner can be found online at www.aaaflag.com.

About Cal Athletics

The University of California, Berkeley, ranked as the No. 1 public global university by U.S. News & World Report, is represented by more than 850 student-athletes in 30 sports. Striving for excellence in the classroom and the arenas of competition, Cal teams have earned 97 national team championships in 16 different sports, with 300 individual and relay national championships won by student-athletes. Golden Bears have also collected 207 medals at the Olympic Games.

About AAA Flag & Banner

AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. With locations in Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco, they print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, sports, retail, entertainment and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality.

