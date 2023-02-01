CAL BEAR CREDIT UNION MERGES WITH CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

CU SoCal Finalizes Merger with Cal Bear

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) has finalized its merger with Cal Bear Credit Union, a state employees credit union established in 1933, growing its assets to more than $2.4 billion and Membership to approximately 140,000. The addition of two Cal Bear locations in downtown Los Angeles grows the CU SoCal network to 20 total branches.

The newly formed credit union will retain the CU SoCal name, and Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal President and CEO, will continue to serve as CEO within the organization.

"Our partnership with Cal Bear is an opportunity to better serve our Members and continue to carry out the credit union mission," said Gunderson. "Joining with Cal Bear provides us additional resources to further enhance the Member experience. Incoming Cal Bear Members will have access to more branches, extended hours, a full suite of new products and services, and competitive rates."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.4 billion in assets, and serves approximately 140,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

