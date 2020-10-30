CAL National 2021 | Call for Entries

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAL National 2021 (formerly the Madeley National) is presented by the Conroe Art League to highlight the visual arts and enrich the community with variable artistic experiences.

Now in its sixth year, the exhibit has grown into one of the premier art shows in Texas. Last year saw nearly 700 entries from 40 states. The 2021 CAL National is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts as a part of their Artistic Enrichment in American Communities (AEAC) program.

The static, month-long exhibition will also feature the creation of a collaborative mural by internationally recognized wildlife artist and CAL member Vickie McMillan Hayes. She will collaborate with a team of hands-on artists and non-artists to create a free-standing, painted canvas piece that will be donated to a local non-profit at the end of the exhibit.

The CAL National 2021 Exhibit will be taking place in Historic Downtown Conroe, Texas in conjunction with other artistic events including the Young Texas Artists Classical Music Competition and performances from member organizations of the Greater Conroe Arts Alliance featuring literature, theatre, choral, dance, jazz, and other artistic disciplines.

Time to show off your best work

The CAL National 2021 Call for Entry is now open nationally to all visual artists in four main categories:

Drawing (Ink, Graphite, Charcoal, Pastel); Painting (Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor); Photography (Traditional, Digital, Digitally Manipulated) and Mixed Media/3D (Sculpture, Collage, Assemblage, Other).

Each of the four categories will be recognized as well as overall Best of Show.

Work must have been completed since January 1, 2017.

The deadline for entry is December 8, 2020 and the finalists will be announced on January 22, 2021.

The show will hang from March 3, 2021 through April 1, 2021 in downtown Conroe, Texas.

For more information on entering your work:

WEB: Go to CaFÉ (callforentry.org) click on FIND CALLS and search for CAL National

EMAIL: [email protected]

PHONE: 713.557.2954

About Conroe Art League

Conroe Art League is a nonprofit organization that began in 1963 with seven local artists and has grown to over 300 members of vibrant artists and art lovers. Art education is a top priority for CAL and classes are offered in a variety of mediums along with monthly shows featuring the artistic work of our members. The League also holds competitions throughout the year and participates in numerous community outreach programs.

SOURCE Conroe Art League

Related Links

https://conroeartleague.com

