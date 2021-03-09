Cal OpEx Announces Rebrand to NEXA | Enterprise Asset Management

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cal OpEx is excited to announce the launch of its new brand identity and name change to NEXA | Enterprise Asset Management (NEXA | EAM) to better reflect the expansion of services provided to the life sciences industry. Founded in 2015 by John Cummins, CEO, in Carlow, Ireland, the company evolved from its initial focus of providing services to improve calibration business processes to now providing technical, consulting, and staffing solutions to improve asset management programs to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide. The strategic decision was a result of responding to the growing needs of its global client base, and providing expanded services to match those needs to support an ever-changing and increasingly complex industry.

"When a company experiences this type of growth and expansion, change becomes inevitable," said John Cummins, CEO, NEXA | EAM. "We've always been a company that embraced change, and wanted a name to align with the type of company we have become and to encapsulate the full scope of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions we offer." [Watch Our Rebrand Story video]

Today, NEXA | EAM offers five service tracks that support the creation or optimization of EAM programs for life sciences companies; and can deliver results in all phases of the asset lifecycle, whether a facility is in preconstruction, operational or decommissioned stage. Service tracks include: Calibration, Maintenance, Reliability, Quality and Compliance, and CMMS solutions.

"Over the past five years, [NEXA | EAM] quickly became a trusted advisor to leading life sciences companies, with the majority of work coming from repeat business," added Cummins. "We believe in building lasting relationships, delivering value, and respecting the trust clients place in our expertise. We've built a global team of experts who share this core value and always operate with our clients' best interest in mind. The majority of our team has worked in the industry, so they understand the issues and challenges our clients face."

ABOUT NEXA | Enterprise Asset Management

NEXA | EAM provides technical, consulting, and staffing solutions to improve asset management programs for life sciences companies in the US, Ireland, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit nexaeam.com.

SOURCE NEXA | EAM

Related Links

https://www.nexaeam.com

