CAL POLY INVITES MEDIA TO PUBLIC RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY AND GUIDED TOUR FOR NEW JOHN MADDEN FOOTBALL CENTER

Ceremony is set for June 6; media are invited for a guided tour June 5

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Local, state and national media are invited to attend the public ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new John Madden Football Center at Cal Poly on Saturday, June 6.

For media interested in gathering visual footage of the facility, Cal Poly Athletics will provide a guided media tour at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5. Media interested in attending the tour are asked to RSVP to Connor Leary at [email protected].

The new $45 million John Madden Football Center is a transformative football-specific facility dedicated to the future of Cal Poly Football while honoring the enduring legacy of Cal Poly alumnus, legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden. Developed in partnership with the Madden Family and made possible through the generosity of donors and supporters, the facility provides Mustang student-athletes with a premier environment to train, recover, learn and build community.

WHAT:

Guided media tour of the John Madden Football Center

Public ribbon-cutting ceremony for the John Madden Football Center

WHEN:

Friday, June 5, 2026

Guided media tour/photo and video opportunities: 2–3 p.m.

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Public ribbon-cutting ceremony: 2–3:30 p.m.

WHERE:

John Madden Football Center

Behind the south end zone of Spanos Stadium

Cal Poly Campus

https://maps.calpoly.edu

WHO:

Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong

Director of Athletics Carter Henderson

Representatives of the Madden Family

Cal Poly student-athletes

VISUALS & MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Official ribbon-cutting ceremony

First public look inside the new John Madden Football Center

John Madden statue and legacy displays

Facility tours and student-athlete spaces

Interviews with university leadership and special guests, if available

ABOUT THE FACILITY:

The John Madden Football Center features a 29,000-square-foot main building anchored by a 5,000-square-foot weight room, student-athlete recovery and wellness areas, team meeting spaces, locker room facilities, nutrition and sports medicine resources, and football program gathering spaces designed to support the holistic development of Cal Poly student-athletes.

ABOUT CAL POLY

Cal Poly is a nationally ranked public university located in San Luis Obispo, California, and known for its Learn by Doing philosophy. Each year more than 23,000 top-tier students come to San Luis Obispo to put knowledge into action, taking their learning outside the classroom as they prepare for careers in engineering, agriculture, science, business, humanities and the built environment. Cal Poly's hands-on philosophy, small class sizes and close student-faculty mentorships result in graduates ready from day one to impact their communities, California and the world. For more information, visit www.calpoly.edu.

SOURCE Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo