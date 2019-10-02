Cal Poly Launches Faculty Expert Guide

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cal Poly has launched a faculty expert guide to serve as a resource for members of the news media looking to connect with world-class experts on a wide variety of issues.

Cal Poly's faculty members have deep knowledge of many critical and timely topics, including autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity, geology and fault systems, LGBTQ mental health and wellness, voting rights and the electoral system, public health, obesity, and wildfires.

The expert guide is now available at https://calpolynews.calpoly.edu/faculty_experts.

The expert guide currently includes about two dozen faculty members, but with nearly 1,500 faculty members across the university, Cal Poly is able to offer numerous resources to working journalists seeking expert commentary on a variety of topics.

Cal Poly's University Communications staff is available to help connect reporters to a source for a story. Visit https://calpolynews.calpoly.edu/communications.html for additional contacts and information about Cal Poly.

