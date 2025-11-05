Cal Raleigh teams up with Washington Trust Bank

Legendary catcher, switch-hitter teams up with Spokane-based bank exhibiting strong commitment to Pacific Northwest communities

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bank, the largest privately held full-service bank in the Northwest, has signed Cal Raleigh to a three-year partnership. The Seattle catcher and switch-hitter is coming off a legendary season and joins with Washington Trust as it continues to build its presence throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The Bank recently opened new full-service financial centers in Tacoma and Bellingham in Western Washington.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Cal Raleigh to the Washington Trust Bank team," said Kevin Blair, president of Washington Trust Bank. "Like Cal, Washington Trust is committed to the Northwest for the long run, as our new locations in Tacoma and Bellingham demonstrate. We look forward to continuing our long-standing tradition of building relationships and investing in our communities and having Cal share the exceptional experiences with Washington Trust Bank."

Raleigh and Washington Trust share values of teamwork and a strong commitment to community. Such values have centered the Bank's business and guided its decisions for more than 120 years, placing a focus on achieving long-term goals to determine success. This is the Bank's first-ever partnership with a professional athlete.

"I'm proud to partner with Washington Trust Bank who has a long tradition of guiding their clients and supporting communities I care deeply about," said Raleigh. "It's great to work with a group that shares my values, and I look forward to supporting the team as they continue making a positive impact in people's financial journeys."

Washington Trust's partnership with Raleigh is an exclusive within the banking industry, and residents in Washington, Oregon and Idaho can expect to see the ball player in select campaigns, events, and activations over the next three years.

About Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has $11 billion in assets. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington Trust Bank currently has 45 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The Bank employs approximately 1,200 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The Bank is also active on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. Washington Trust Bank is a member of the FDIC.

