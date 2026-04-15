CAL RIPKEN, SR. FOUNDATION CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF NATIONAL IMPACT

Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation has positively impacted over 14 million underserved youth nationwide

BALTIMORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (CRSF) today announced its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter century of serving more than 14 million youth nationwide through programs that build character, encourage recreation, foster mentorship, and promote STEM education.

Founded in 2001, the Foundation was established by Cal and Bill Ripken and their family to honor the memory and legacy of their father and mentor Cal Ripken Sr., and to support youth and strengthen underserved communities.

"We started the Foundation 25 years ago in our hometown of Aberdeen to honor our dad and support a few kids. Now, when I look at what our team has accomplished all across the country, it's truly remarkable," said Cal Ripken Jr., MLB Hall of Famer and co-founder of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation. "Together with our dedicated board, staff, donors, and corporate partners, we have helped millions of young people in real and significant ways. I could not be more proud."

The Foundation initially launched their signature program called Badges for Baseball locally then it grew to hundreds of communities across the country. They were working with local, state, and federal law enforcement officers to become coaches and mentors to kids in their communities teaching life lessons both on and off the field.

Then in 2009, the Foundation started developing recreational fields to provide young people with clean and safe spaces to play and learn. Over the past 25 years, the organization has expanded its reach nationally and today operates 126 Youth Development Parks and installed 830 STEM Centers, along with national mentoring initiatives in partnership with schools, law enforcement, and youth-serving organizations.

"I look at what we have been able to do, and I just can't believe it. From the programs to the Youth Development Parks and now hundreds of STEM Centers we have been able to consistently create opportunities that help young people by building confidence, developing skills, and reaching their potential," said Bill Ripken, co-founder of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation. "It was never about baseball. Baseball was just a way to get in front of these kids and start building the relationship that leads to change."

As it enters its next chapter, the Foundation continues to equip young people with the skills, resources, and confidence to succeed both on and off the field.

"For 25 years, our mission has remained clear: ensure that every young person, regardless of circumstance, has access to safe spaces, strong mentors, and meaningful opportunities to succeed," said Steve Salem, president and CEO of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation. "With the dedication of our team and the support of generous partners, we are more committed than ever to expanding our reach and deepening our impact in the communities that need us most. Looking ahead, we are just getting started."

Youth Development Parks

CRSF develops Youth Development Parks that provide safe, accessible spaces for youth to learn and grow. In 2025, the Foundation completed 126 Youth Development Parks in 27 states, supporting over 742,900 youth. Additional milestones include:

Partnered with local schools, community organizations, and law enforcement to maintain park programs

Served youth in over 580 communities across 45 states and Washington, D.C.

Equipped 15,000 coaches, volunteers, and mentors to support park activities

STEM Centers

CRSF expands access to STEM education and mentorship, supporting academic and career readiness. In 2025, the Foundation completed 830 STEM Centers in 28 states and Washington, D.C., reaching over 344,000 youth. Additional milestones include:

Partnered with over 1,000 schools and youth organizations to deliver STEM programming

Trained 12,000 educators, mentors, and volunteers to facilitate STEM curriculum

Reached more than 200,000 youth through hands-on STEM activities and the Online Resource Portal

National Program Initiatives & Partnerships

CRSF's national initiatives provide mentorship, training, and resources to youth-serving organizations. Over 25 years, the Foundation has partnered with thousands of schools, law enforcement agencies, and nonprofits nationwide. In 2025 alone:

Partnered with more than 1,400 schools, youth organizations, and law enforcement agencies

Equipped 37,900 coaches, law enforcement officers, teachers, volunteers, and mentors

Reached 404,600 youth through the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation Online Resource Portal

About Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation:

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (CRSF), celebrating our 25th anniversary in 2026, helps to strengthen America's most underserved and distressed communities by supporting and advocating for children, building Youth Development Parks and STEM Centers, partnering with law enforcement and youth-service agencies, and addressing community needs through its national program initiatives. In 2025, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation impacted over 1.6 million kids from underserved communities. For more information about the foundation and its future initiatives, please visit www.ripkenfoundation.org.

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SOURCE Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation