Cal-SARA Selects LoBue & Majdalany Association Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers' compensation insurance fraud fighter, the California Staffing Agency Reform Association (Cal-SARA) has selected LoBue & Majdalany Association Management (L&M) to support its ongoing association management activities.

Founded in October 2020, Cal-SARA was formed to stop the fraud that has resulted from increased demand for a contingent or variable workforce, placing staffing agencies, injured workers and California taxpayers at risk. Cal-SARA provides education, training and legal support for its members, as well as aiding regulators and insurers.

"This new partnership will allow Cal-SARA to focus on building public awareness and influence through partnerships, collaborations and professional initiatives while L&M manages our headquarters and operations base," says Cal-SARA Executive Director Mark Bertler. "We conducted a competitive RFP process and determined that L&M is best able to meet the needs of our growing association," he adds.

L&M has a strong reputation for managing the operational needs of associations so their leaders can focus on mission-advancing activities.

"We are excited to support Cal-SARA's leadership to address the important problems of workers' compensation fraud in the marketplace. Our relationship is a strong complement as LoBue & Majdalany has extensive experience supporting and guiding start-up trade associations," said Michael LoBue, CAE founder and CEO of LoBue & Majdalany Association Management.

About Cal-SARA

Cal-SARA is a nonprofit membership-based association promoting legal and regulatory compliance in the sale of workers' compensation insurance and advocates for the common business interests of its members in recognizing and eliminating workers' compensation fraud in the temporary staffing/staffing/recruiting industries. Learn more at www.cal-sara.org.

About LoBue & Majdalany Association Management (L&M)

L&M recently celebrated 28 years in business and is a recognized leader in association management, serving local, state, national and international trade associations across a range of industry sectors. L&M is a Charter Accredited AMC by the AMC Institute and a partner firm of Collegium Partners. For more information about L&M, visit: www.lm-mgmt.com.

