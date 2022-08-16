Calabasas Capital Advises Global Supply in Acquisition of Innovative Plastics

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calabasas Capital, a boutique investment banking firm (a dba of Fallbrook Capital, member FINRA/SIPC), announced that its client Global Supply, LLC has completed the successful acquisition and integration of the business assets of Innovative Plastics.

Based in Campbell, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Global Supply is a manufacturer and distributor of specialty electronic fasteners, interconnects, hardware, thermally conductive materials, test and measurement equipment.

Calabasas Capital served as exclusive buy-side M&A advisor to Global Supply in the acquisition of the assets of Innovative Plastics.

Global Supply's President, Lance Archer, stated, "This acquisition was a great opportunity to expand our manufacturing operations with plastic injection molding capabilities, and supports Global Supply's strategy to further develop our existing TekNational brand while also adding new product lines."

The Innovative Plastics brand includes a variety of printed circuit board hardware products, including card guides, card ejectors and other nylon assembly hardware products.

"The product lines acquired are complementary to our TekNational business which has been at the forefront of the Electronic Hardware Component and Thermal Insulation field for over 41 years," Mr. Archer said.

"We are extremely pleased to have successfully completed this transaction and the subsequent integration of the acquired assets," Mr. Archer added. "The Calabasas Capital team, led by Andrew Williamson, was a valued and trusted partner in this process and we are looking to complete additional acquisitions with their assistance moving forward."

Andrew Williamson, Managing Director at Calabasas Capital, said, "We continue to see attractive opportunities for specialty niche market acquisitions in the fastener and interconnect segment, and are excited to support Lance in targeting the right strategic acquisitions for sustained growth."

About Global Supply

Global Supply is a manufacturer and distributor of specialty electronic fasteners, interconnects, hardware, thermally conductive materials, injection molding products, test and measurement equipment.

In addition to Innovative Plastics and TekNational, Global Supply is a master distributor for leading brands including: Micro Plastics/Essentra, Keystone, BIVAR, Zago Manufacturing, Lyn-Tron, HellermanTyton, 3M, Elpakco, Bossard, Lindstrom Group and Infasco, among many others.

Global Supply has served the OEM, contract manufacturing and engineering marketplace with quality products and services since 1987. The company is known for mechanical engineering and design expertise for complex electronic components and a focus on serving industries including Aerospace & Defense, Electronic Manufacturing Services, Oil & Gas, and Utilities. www.globalsupply.com, and www.teknational.com

About Calabasas Capital

Calabasas Capital is a boutique investment banking firm that provides sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory and private equity and debt capital raising services to lower-middle-market and emerging growth private companies. Securities offered through Fallbrook Capital Securities Corp. Member FINRA – SIPC. www.calabasascapital.com

