Calabasas Capital Completes Two Sale Transactions in the Final Two Weeks of December

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calabasas Capital, a boutique investment banking firm located in Southern California (a dba of Fallbrook Capital, member FINRA/SIPC), announced the successful completion of two sale transactions in the final two weeks of December 2021.

Applied Photon Technology, Inc. sale to an affiliate of Amglo-Kemlite Laboratories, Inc. Acquisition of InvoTech Systems, Inc. by HID Global Corporation

On December 23, 2021, InvoTech Systems, Inc. (www.invotech.com), a Woodland Hills, California-based inventory management software and solutions company with a dominant position in the hospitality industry, was acquired by HID Global Corporation (www.hidglobal.com). Texas-based HID Global is a provider of software and hardware trusted identity solutions. HID Global® is a brand of the ASSA ABLOY Group.

On December 31, 2021, Applied Photon Technology, Inc. (www.appliedphoton.com), a Hayward, California-based manufacturer and distributor of specialty lamps for aerospace and defense, research, instrumentation, medical and industrial applications, was acquired by an affiliate of Amglo-Kemlite Laboratories, Inc. (www.amglo.com).

Amglo-Kermite Laboratories is a portfolio company of Newcastle Partners LLC (http://www.newcastle-partners.com) and its subordinated debt and equity partner Farragut Capital Partners (www.farragutcapitalpartners.com).

Harvey Welles, Chairman and CEO of InvoTech said, "We are incredibly pleased to have completed this transaction with HID Global, a world-class organization which shares our values as a family-owned and operated business.

"We also very much appreciate and value the guidance provided by our investment banking firm, Calabasas Capital, in completing this transaction. David Bonrouhi and Andrew Williamson did an excellent job helping us evaluate strategic alternatives, procuring proposals from a wide variety of interested parties and through a structured and well-designed process got us a fantastic result."

Jack Lowden, Chairman of Amglo-Kemlite and Founder of NewCastle Partners said, "Applied Photon Technology is a natural fit with our Amglo-Kemlite Laboratory platform. This acquisition provides Amglo with a broadening of products, customers and marketplace applications. Most importantly, we believe the APT executive group and staff will contribute significantly towards Amglo's growth. Together, as the largest specialty lamp manufacturer in North America, the combined companies will continue to be the preeminent manufacturer of halogen, xenon, and krypton flash and arc lamps."

Len Goldfine, President and CEO of Applied Photon Technology said, "My partners and I are extremely pleased to have successfully completed this transaction and are optimistic about the growth potential of the two businesses working closely together in the future.

"We also are very thankful to have had the guidance of the highly experienced investment bankers at Calabasas Capital led by David Bonrouhi and Andrew Williamson. They were steadfast partners throughout the entire process and overcame numerous obstacles to get this deal across the finish line, vastly exceeding our expectations."

About Calabasas Capital

Calabasas Capital is a boutique investment banking firm that provides sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory and private equity and debt capital raising services to lower-middle-market privately held companies with a specialty in family businesses. Securities offered through Fallbrook Capital Securities Corp. Member FINRA – SIPC.

Contact:

David Bonrouhi

(818) 657-6130

[email protected]

www.calabasascapital.com

This should not be considered in any way an offer to buy or sell a security. This is for informational purposes only. Buying or selling a security involves substantial risk. Investment may be worth more or less than the original investment. An investment in securities products involves a high degree of risk and there can be no assurance that the investment objectives will be attained.

SOURCE Calabasas Capital